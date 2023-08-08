'Made me seem so much slimmer': This maxi dress with 15,000 perfect reviews is on sale for $31

There's certainly no shortage of gorgeous maxi dresses out there. But finding one that's flattering, stylish and affordable? Basically impossible. That's why we were so excited to learn about this frock that Amazon shoppers are going bonkers for — and it happens to be marked down to $31, just in time for you to rock it this week, regardless if you're heading to the pool or a backyard BBQ. The Anrabess Maxi Dress has been taking Amazon by storm, and how can it not? Just look at that drape and swing. It's graceful and slimming and covers the right parts while revealing just enough.

The dress is a blend of poly, cotton and spandex, so it's breathable, lightweight and a bit stretchy. It's cut to fall beautifully — it doesn't cling, but you're also not swimming in it. Side slits let you show a little leg and give you the option to tie up the hem for a different look. Pockets? You bet!

The range of options is mind-blowing. You can get this sleeveless style (in 39 colors) or even try a short-sleeve dress in 29 colors and prints. In any variation, it's super-versatile. Belt it at the waist and slip on a pair of sandals. Throw a cardigan or jean jacket over it and pair it with trendy sneakers. It would even make a great coverup on beach days.

This maxi dress is gorgeous in any color. (Photos: Amazon)

The dress has a serious five-star fan club, with a particularly vocal base of curvy and petite shoppers.

"Comfortable and flattering," shared a five-star reviewer. "The fit is so comfortable and it is so flattering. Going on vacation and this is the perfect dress, you can dress up or down. I just ordered another in black I love it so much."

Another wrote that it's also great for travel. "I love this dress as it is versatile and comfortable for travel. The only thing I would say is that you may want to size up if you want it to be flowy. I got my normal size and wish it was just a bit looser," they said.

“I’m a curvy girl and I didn’t expect this to be flattering,” said another happy customer. "I was wrong. It hugged my curves just right and is very comfortable plus, bonus — it has pockets!"

Down from $53 to just $31, it's an absolute steal.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Raemao X6 Massage Gun $40 $150 Save $110 with coupon See at Amazon

DMoose Fitness Calf Stretcher and Foot Stretcher $12 $25 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Korean Beauty $15 $25 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Truremedy Naturals Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Antibacterial Body Wash $15 See at Amazon

Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $100 Save $30 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Anrabess Casual Summer Solid Maxi Dress $37 $53 Save $16 See at Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $29 $50 Save $21 See at Amazon

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag $16 $24 Save $8 See at Amazon

Ray-Ban RB4140 Wayfarer Sunglasses, Black/Polarized Green $89 $176 Save $87 See at Amazon

lime flare Womens Lace Trim Satin Top $25 $30 Save $5 See at Amazon