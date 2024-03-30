Mature Shoppers Say This ‘Magic’ $14 Cream Makes Them 'Feel Like 30' & ‘Is Amazing for Firming up the Skin'



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Who can deny themselves something that’s not only good for your skin, but good for the environment? We love treating ourselves to the most smoothing and firming creams out there, from high-end luxury brands to drugstore gems.

Have we piqued your interest enough? Because we just found the new holy grail that everyone will want a piece of for their 2023 skincare routines! And it’s only $11 on Amazon!

Burt’s Bees.

Burt’s Bees Renewal Firming Face Cream

Price: $20 $11

The Burt’s Bees Renewal Face Cream ($11) is a firming and smoothing retinol alternative that shoppers adore for getting that hydrated, brightening glow. Along with adding that extra pow of hydration, this cream helps improve your skin’s texture, tone, and eliminates the appearance of wrinkles. As we said, it’s a retinol alternative, so it’s packed with powerful ingredients like vitamin E and Bakuchiol.

Per the brand, you apply this fast-acting cream both day and night around your face and neck for that natural radiant look!

With over 9,000 reviews on Amazon alone at 4.3 stars, this has become a staple in so many people’s self-care routines. One shopper called it “magic,” saying, “I use Burt’s Bees products because they give a natural product that is high quality. The moisturizer works its magic on my 76-year-old face. I can’t say I look 30 again, but I feel like 30.”

Another shopper added, “I love all Burt’s Bees stuff, but this moisturizing, firming cream not only smells good, it actually firms your skin. I can feel it working when I apply it. It absorbs quickly too.”

“This is amazing for firming up the skin. I have tried many many different brands (expensive and not so expensive) but this is the best to date! The smell is bit different but well worth the results,” a third shopper added.

