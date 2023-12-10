Shoppers Are ‘In Love’ with the Dewy & 'Younger' Look of Their Skin Thanks to This $14 Foundation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
Let’s face it: finding the right foundation isn’t the easiest task. You have to track down your precise shade, the perfect liquid formula, and the brand that works best for you. And, as we get more mature, the search doesn’t get any easier. Thankfully, one brand that’s a favorite of Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge goes above and beyond to not only provide the perfect palate for your makeup, but also nourish your skin. There’s a reason this beauty essential is an Amazon Best Seller — and it can be yours for just $14.
More from SheKnows
Shoppers Can't Live Without This 'Must-Have' $5 Gadget With Over 15K 5-Star Reviews That De-Clumps Your Lashes
Today's Top Deals
Target Is Having a Huge Kitchen & Dining Sale This Week — Save Up to 40%
e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter is about to become your new go-to foundation. Available in a variety of shades, finding your perfect match will feel easier than ever. This foundation will help you achieve a flawless glow. It’s not just makeup; the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter is also skincare. Simply brush on a healthy amount of this foundation to your face and you’ll see a true difference in your complexion. This foundation will leave your skin looking so dewy — it’ll be the only filter you’ll ever need!
e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter
Listen, makeup is an investment. So is the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter really worth the $14? Well, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about this best selling foundation: “I love this product and every time I wear it people say that I look younger and glowing. It’s natural and enhances your make-up. I recommend it,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.
“This product is AMAZING! Leaves a tint/ glow on your skin while still allowing you to add more product without feeling ‘cakey.’ Perfect product to achieve a glass skin look,” another shopper said. “Does the job it’s supposed to do! Gives a Dewey shine as expected! Elf does it again,” a third shopper wrote. Well, we don’t need any further convincing! For a dewy fresh face, the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter is an absolute must-have for your beauty regimen. Order your bottle today!
Before you go, check out our slideshow below:
More Top Deals from SheKnows
Joanna Gaines' New Holiday Collection Just Arrived at Target
This 110-Piece Building Tile Play Set Is on Sale for Just $37 at Walmart
Best of SheKnows
22 Super Last-Minute Gift Ideas That You Can Instantly Send Online
13 Oprah-Approved Holiday Gifts Anyone Is Guaranteed to Love (& All Under $100!)
Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.