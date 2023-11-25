Mature Shoppers Say Their Dry 'Lips Have Never Felt Better’ Since Using This $8 Tinted Lip Balm
As we mature, our beauty routine changes. That means we often have to adjust the products we use, even down to our favorite tinted balm for our lips. But let’s be real, at any stage of your skincare regimen, you want your lip balm to do so much more than just plump and protect your lips. You want a lip balm that will help them stay healthy. That’s why we tracked down the lip treatment that takes skincare to a whole new level — and it’s available for $8 on Amazon.
Help your lips look and feel velvety soft with the Julep 24/7 Lip Treatment. This hydrating, glossy balm is the ultimate in self-care. Designed with your lips in mind, the Julep 24/7 Lip Treatment soothes dried, chapped lips for a softer look and feel. If you use this treatment as a sleeping mask over your lips, you’ll wake up with lips that feel wholly conditioned and moisturized. And who doesn’t love that?
Julep 24/7 Lip Treatment
$8.40
$12.00 30% off
We’re kind of obsessed with everything this lip balm has to offer. But what do shoppers think of the Julep 24/7 Lip Treatment? Just read on to find out: “The scent is very light but pleasant. There’s no taste to it. Like previous reviews have stated, I have to reapply a little more often than I expected, but my lips are so consistently soft. I’ll definitely buy this over and over,” one shopper, who noted that their “lips have never felt better,” wrote in their glowing five-star review.
“I absolutely love how this conditions your lips. Leaves them so moisturized but not greasy! Love this,” another shopper said. “Love this stuff! Super hydrating. Minty smell and long lasting,” a third shopper raved. We love what these shoppers have to say about the Julep 24/7 Lip Treatment. Don’t sleep on this lip balm — add it to our cart today!
