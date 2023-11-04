Mature Shoppers Say This $5 Lip Liner With Over 27K 5-Star Reviews Gives Their Lips ‘A More Plumped-up Look'



The smallest detail in your makeup routine can make such a huge difference. Whether it’s the color of your eye shadow, the application of highlighter, or a new product you are testing out, the slightest tweak can take your beauty regimen to a whole new level. We tracked do the lip liner mature shoppers have been raving about — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $5.

Plump up your lips with the NYX Slim Lip Pencil. This beauty essential is a total game-changer when it comes to your makeup routine. Available in a variety of shades, you’ll have no trouble finding the NYX Slim Lip Pencil that’s right for you. Simply apply the buttery soft liner to the edges of your lips before you add lip stick and see what a difference it makes — we almost guarantee that you’re going to love what you see.

For just $5, this little beauty tool can totally elevate your makeup routine. Don’t believe us? Read on to find out why the NYX Slim Lip Pencil is an Amazon’s Choice selection: “I very rarely use lip liner, but saw some makeup influencers on Instagram using them to give their lips a more plumped-up look. I wanted to go with something nude (I am white with very pale skin) and so I went with pale pink. It’s perfect. Very subtle color that can work everyday for a lighter makeup look,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“As I get older my lipstick sometimes feathers and this hold[s] the beauty on the lips. Def perfect for me,” another shopper said. “Work[s] well on mature lips,” a third shopper wrote. These shoppers know what they’re talking about. Elevate your makeup routine and add the NYX Slim Lip Pencil to your cart today!

