Rest assured, these Labor Day mattress sales rock! Shop Wayfair, Tempur-Pedic, Casper and more, from $190

You (and your wallet) can rest easy — Labor Day mattress sales are here. (Photo: Bear)

Is your mattress more of a nightmare than a dream? Whether it’s gotten lumpy, sinks in the middle or just isn’t as comfortable as it once was, there’s no better time to grab a new one.

If you’re looking to save some cash, the Labor Day mattress sales are where it's at. And there are tons of deep discounts from top-notch brands, including Casper, Bear, Purple, Nectar, Leesa, Tempur-Pedic and more.

Shopping for a mattress online just makes sense — especially these days. It's just more comfortable and safe to grab a new mattress online. Been thinking about getting a new mattress but aren't sure if you need one? There are a few key signs that it's time for an upgrade, Dr. Christopher Winter of Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine, and author of the book, The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep Is Broken and How to Fix It, tells Yahoo Life.

You’re restless at night . “A lot of times, pain or discomfort makes you move a lot to try to get comfortable,” Winter says. If you're not sure if you're a night-time mover, he recommends checking out the status of your sheets in the morning. If they're bunched up or twisted, the odds are high that you were tossing and turning at night.

You’re sore in the morning. The wrong mattress can put pressure on your hips, shoulders and knees, leaving you feeling stiff and sore in the morning, Winter says. “Soreness is a great way to find out if your mattress is supporting you the right way,” he says.

You overheat at night. If you keep waking up drenched in sweat, your mattress could be to blame. “Some mattresses that offer more support can sometimes make you feel hot,” Winter says. “Sweating in bed is a big thing people often put up with, but they shouldn’t.”

Ready to take the plunge? Go for something on the firmer end. "A mattress should be medium-firm," Dr. Vinita Mathew, a physiatrist at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, tells Yahoo Life, noting that those that are too firm or too soft are "inferior" to those in the medium-firm range. Medium-firm mattresses can also help reduce chronic lower back and leg pain, she says, making this a good choice if you tend to struggle with those health issues.

Just a heads up, though: It can take a little while for your body to adjust to a new mattress. "It may take a minimum of 30 days to soften a new mattress and for it to adjust to your sleeping positions," Mathew says. However, most online mattress companies have liberal return policies, so the process is super easy if you eventually find that you and your chosen mattress aren't a good fit.

Whether it’s memory foam, spring or a hybrid you’re seeking, you can get a high-quality mattress you’ll look forward to snoozing on each and every night.

Check out the best Labor Day mattress sales below, but hurry — like summer, these deals won't last:

Up your snooze game, affordably. (Photo: Wayfair)

Wayfair mattresses may be super affordable, but that doesn’t mean they’re not super comfortable, too. Plus, many have tens of thousands of reviews to attest for just how great they are. All Wayfair Sleep mattresses feature breathable construction, are compatible with adjustable bed bases and have low motion transfer.

Save up to 60 percent on mattresses right now —no code required.

Shop it: 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress (Queen), $230 (was $400), wayfair.com

Shop it: 12" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress (Queen), $324 (was $500), wayfair.com

Cloud or mattress? We can't tell. (Photo: Saatva)

Back problems are no match for this guy. With the Saatva mattress, you can select your preferred level of firmness and mattress height, plus rest easy knowing that no matter what you choose, it’s engineered to be easy on your back thanks to a hybrid of coils and memory foam. The Congress of Chiropractic State Associations even awarded the brand its seal of approval.

Score $200 off your purchase over $950.

Shop it: The Saatva Classic Mattress (Queen), $1,374 (was $1,574), saatva.com

Support, cooling and one of the biggest names in mattresses, all rolled into one. (Photo: Casper)

There’s a reason Casper is one of the most widely recognized names in mattresses — these babies are that good. Each of Casper’s three mattresses has at least one cooling layer, a foam or hybrid base and contains up to 121 recycled bottles. Seriously! You’ll get free, no-contact delivery, too.

If you're a hot sleeper, this mattress will keep you cool as a cucumber. (Photo: Bear Mattress)

Like to stay active? Try the Bear Mattress — it’s specifically designed to restore tired, achy muscles. The brand makes three versions of its best-selling design: the Original, the Bear Pro and the Bear Hybrid. Prefer a hotel-like feel? Try the Hybrid. Conscious about price? Go for the Original. And if you’re an athlete, the Hybrid is a winner. All mattresses are proudly made in the USA with plush memory foam.

Sale extended! Score 25 percent off site-wide with code LDSALE, plus get two free Cloud pillows and a sheet set with the purchase of a mattress.

Deep sleep awaits. (Photo: Nectar)

Whether you prefer to sleep on your stomach, side or back, Nectar makes two mattresses that conform to your body to help you wake up refreshed. The Original Nectar mattress is made entirely of premium memory foam — it’s cooling and plush, plus there’s zero motion transfer and constant air flow. The Nectar Lush mattress has a cooling cover, gel-coated extra cool layer, high-density foam and a supportive base foam.

For Labor Day, Nectar is offering up to $399 worth of freebies, including a mattress protector and premium sheets and pillows. Note that the offer only applies to the Original mattress, and not the Lush.

Shop it: Nectar Memory Foam Mattress (Queen), $899 (was $1,298), nectarsleep.com

Cool comfort all night long. (Photo: Tempur-Pedic)

Hot sleepers rejoice: The Tempur-Breeze is designed to cycle heat out of the mattress. The cooling effect starts the moment you get in bed: the brand’s climate control system feels cool to the touch, and a responsive material helps you cool down over the next 20 minutes. Finally, over the next eight hours, a layer of breathable comfort cycles heat and humidity out of the mattress.

Snag $500 off any Tempur-Breeze mattress as part of the brand’s Labor Day sale.

So comfy, you won't even need to count sheep. (Photo: Allswell)

Mattresses are expensive — but Allswell proves you don’t need to sacrifice quality to get a mattress for a great price. The brand’s three mattresses are made of hybrid foam and coil, and a quilted top panel. All are designed to be cooling, plus the Luxe and Supreme are also made with copper to transfer even more heat away from the body. Allswell has a 100-night risk-free trial, so you can determine if the mattress is the right fit for you.

Use the code LABORDAY2021 for 15 percent off the Luxe and Supreme mattresses and 25 percent off bedding and bath products.

Shop it: The Allswell Luxe Hybrid (Queen), $574 with discount code (was $675), allswell.com

Shop it: The Allswell Supreme (Queen), $837 with discount code (was $985), allswell.com

Nighty night. (Photo: Helix)

Mattresses aren’t one-size-fits-all, and Helix gets that. The brand makes over 13 varieties across the Original and Luxe lines, including options for side, back and stomach sleepers, and even one for plus-size and big and tall shoppers. You can choose whether you prefer pressure relief or body contouring and firmness — and where you need the most support, too.

Helix’s sale is designed to help you save more as you buy more. Use code LDAY100 to get $100 off any mattress purchase, LDAY150 to get $150 off a purchase over $1,250 and if you spend over $1,750, use code LDAY200 to get $200 off. Oh, and you’ll get two free Dream pillows thrown in with any purchase, too.

Naturally comfortable. (Photo: Birch)

Natural and sustainably sourced wool are what sets the Birch mattress apart from the rest. A cotton cover, plus interior wool and breathable latex work together to help keep you cool, while hundreds of individually wrapped coils offer support while limiting motion transfer.

Want a Birch mattress of your own? You can grab one for $400 off with code LDAY400.

A hug in mattress form. (Photo: Leesa)

If you don’t like to fiddle with the firmness of your mattress, read on. Each of Leesa’s mattresses are medium-firm, and are designed for all sleep styles. The Original mattress is made with three layers of memory foam, while the Hybrid and the Legend are made with a layer of foam and up to two layers of specifically-placed springs.

The two higher-end versions also feature a ‘hole-punched comfort layer’ — meaning minimal motion transfer — plus, the Legend has micro-coils at the head and foot of the bed for targeted pressure relief.

Sound up your alley? Snag up to $350 off a Leesa mattress of your very own.

The iconic Purple grid has over 30 patents. (Photo: Purple)

Purple mattresses are all over Instagram. Yes, their iconic Purple grid layer looks like something from the future, but they’re also just so darn comfortable. The grid is far from a marketing gimmick — the design boasts 30 patents, plus it helps keep you supported and cool. Each mattress comes with at least a 2-inch grid, plus the Hybrid and Hybrid Premier also contain responsive support coils.

Right now, you can score up to $350 off a mattress and bedding bundle—no code needed.

Shop it: The Purple Hybrid Premier (Queen), $2,549 (was $2,699), purple.com

