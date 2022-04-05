Yes, you need a mattress cover — and we found the best ones at Amazon, starting at $18

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You probably give your mattress next to zero thought on a regular basis, and that goes double for mattress covers. But while it’s easy to dismiss mattress covers as something you don’t need, the opposite is actually true.

Not only can mattress covers extend the life of your mattress, they can help protect you from dust mites and bed bugs, Purvi Parikh, MD, an allergist/immunologist with Allergy & Asthma Network, tells Yahoo Lifestyle.

There are a few things to look for, Parikh says. “Dust mites are microscopic, so the pores of the covers have to be small enough that dust mites cannot get through,” she says. Also, make sure you look for a cover that explicitly says it will protect against dust mites. “Often, bed bug covers are not enough if they are not meant for dust mites too,” Parikh says.

While everyone can benefit from a mattress cover, people who suffer from dust mite allergies, asthma, and eczema will get the most out of having one, Parikh says. And, of course, the same is true for anyone who doesn’t want to have to deal with bed bugs.

Whether you need a new mattress cover or want to invest in one for the first time, here are the best-selling and top-rated options online.

SafeRest’s mattress cover is the No.1 best-selling mattress cover on Amazon, and it has nearly 150,000 reviews to back it up. (One person even shared that the cover protected his mattress after his wife unexpectedly gave birth in their bed.) The cover protects against dust mites, fluids, and bacteria to ensure you and your mattress stays in good shape. Right now our readers can save 20% by clicking the on-page coupon and using our exclusive discount code 10YAHOOSR at checkout.

This cover has a smooth brushed polyester surface for softness, along with a waterproof backing for protection. It also comes with a 90-day money back guarantee. “Works as a force field for your mattress,” one reviewer wrote. “So good I bought a second,” another said.

Utopia’s zippered cover gives you 360 degree protection for your mattress. It’s also made of knit polyester to give you a comfy feel. “It has made a significant impact with my allergies,” one reviewer wrote.

Consider PlushDeluxe your mattress' suit of armor. This protector fends off dust mites and is 100 percent waterproof, while still feeling ultra-soft and breathable. The bamboo fabric wicks away moisture and regulates heat, keeping you comfortable while you sleep. "If you're looking to keep your mattress dry, this is the best bet! Easy to wash too," a fan wrote in the reviews. "Love it. My dang dog peed on my bed, and and held up to its claim—the pee didn't reach my bed," another said.

