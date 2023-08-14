Back pain? Score a new mattress for up to 70% off at the Wayfair Anniversary Sale
Nearly 65 million Americans deal with back pain and 8% of all adults have persistent or chronic back pain. There are a lot of factors that can contribute to back pain, but your mattress shouldn't be one of them. If you're dealing with a subpar sleep surface, it's time to do something about it. Luckily, there are a slew of mattresses marked down as part of the Wayfair Anniversary Sale. Through August 15, you can save up to 70% on mattresses from Sealy, Beautyrest and more, starting at just $220.
Alwyn Home Sedgefield 8" Medium Innerspring Mattress$213$260Save $47
Lucid Comfort Collection 6" Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress$270$500Save $230
Wayfair Sleep 10.5" Medium Hybrid Mattress$290$360Save $70
Novilla 10" Cooling Gel Medium Hybrid Mattress$297$660Save $363
Novilla 10" Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress in a Box$320$815Save $495
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box$410$1,199Save $789
Sleep Inc. 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress$420$819Save $399
Wayfair Sleep 14" Firm Hybrid Mattress$430$900Save $470
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology$480$1,099Save $619
Beautyrest ComforPedic 14'' Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress$750$2,511Save $1,761
Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow$26$100Save $74
Andover Mills Mirabal Double Brushed Microfiber Solid Sheet Set$34$119Save $85
Willa Arlo Interiors Tickhill Upholstered Wingback Button Tufted Headboard$320$429Save $109
So, what should you look for in a new mattress? There's not one single mattress that's perfect for all people who have back pain, Dr. Harrison A. Linder, a pain management specialist in Baltimore, Maryland, tells Yahoo Life. "The multitude of options can be overwhelming, but most people prefer a medium-firm option," Linder says. These mattresses are usually firm enough to give you much-needed support, regardless of what sleep position you prefer, he says.
If you're ready to upgrade your sleep situation, do your back a solid with these mattress picks from Wayfair. (Note: Prices listed are for queen mattresses, but most also come in a variety of other sizes including twin, full and king.)
An innerspring mattress offers more of a traditional feel. This option from Alwyn Home has pocket coils, along with a memory foam top for a comfortable feel. The heavy duty coils offer durability, while edge support keeps you from accidentally rolling out of bed.
Not everyone wants a mattress they have to scale to get into bed. If you prefer a mattress with a more petite height, consider this option from Lucid. It has a firm feel for extra support and features a one-inch memory foam top layer that conforms to your body's curves. The low profile is great for trundles and bunks, too.
This already low-price mattress from Wayfair Sleep is discounted even more right now. It offers low motion transfer to keep you and your partner from disturbing each other in the night, along with cooling technology to lower the risk you'll overheat while you sleep.
Novilla's gel memory foam hybrid mattress has a soft top layer that conforms to your curves for gentle support. The memory foam helps draw heat away from your body to keep you cool at night. At 10 inches high, this mattress hits that sweet spot of not being too tall or short for most needs.
Novilla also offers an all-memory foam mattress on mega-sale. Gel memory foam and other forms of foam promote good airflow to keep you cool at night. Low-motion transfer helps prevent you or your partner from disturbing each other, while a high density foam base adds extra support.
This fan-favorite mattress is a jaw-dropping 66% off right now. The medium mattress has edge support to keep you from rolling out of bed, along with moisture wicking to preserve its freshness over time. Cooling technology and a breathable construction help you to stay comfortable as you snooze.
This hybrid mattress provides several layers of memory foam and innersprings to help cradle you and your spine while you snooze. Enjoy added perks like edge support and reduced motion transfer to keep you and your bedmate comfortable, whether you're sleeping or lounging. Gel-infused memory foam helps pull heat away from your body to reduce the risk of night sweats.
Another firm option, the Wayfair Sleep 14" Firm Hybrid Mattress, uses a mix of pocket coils and gel memory foam to deliver impressive support. The mattress features low motion transfer and a breathable construction to help you stay nice and cool while you sleep.
Tend to sleep hot? This Sealy mattress features a CopperChill-infused gel memory foam layer to keep you extra cool while you snooze. It's a hybrid mattress, so it features a mix of coils and memory foam to give you the best of both worlds. It offers lumbar support, too!
Prefer a firm sleep surface? Beautyrest's ComforPedic uses gel memory foam with three layers of support for a more firm feel. The multi-layer design has reduced motion transfer and increased airflow to help prevent overheating. It's also free of fiberglass. At 70% off, this is a total steal.
Psst: In case you'd like to add a new pillow, sheet set or headboard to your mattress purchase, Wayfair has those on sale, too:
Filled with shredded ActiveRelief memory foam, the pieces allow for more airflow and manipulability so you can form the pillow to the contours of your head for just the right comfort.
This microfiber favorite features a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillow case — choose from more than 15 colors to match your bedroom's look.
A classic headboard will elevate your room with understated elegance. The cream tones in this one blend with any color palette; the tufting and nailheads provide a bespoke look that looks expensive — only you will know you saved big off the already reasonable price.