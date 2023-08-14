Back pain? Score a new mattress for up to 70% off at the Wayfair Anniversary Sale

Nearly 65 million Americans deal with back pain and 8% of all adults have persistent or chronic back pain. There are a lot of factors that can contribute to back pain, but your mattress shouldn't be one of them. If you're dealing with a subpar sleep surface, it's time to do something about it. Luckily, there are a slew of mattresses marked down as part of the Wayfair Anniversary Sale. Through August 15, you can save up to 70% on mattresses from Sealy, Beautyrest and more, starting at just $220.

So, what should you look for in a new mattress? There's not one single mattress that's perfect for all people who have back pain, Dr. Harrison A. Linder, a pain management specialist in Baltimore, Maryland, tells Yahoo Life. "The multitude of options can be overwhelming, but most people prefer a medium-firm option," Linder says. These mattresses are usually firm enough to give you much-needed support, regardless of what sleep position you prefer, he says.

If you're ready to upgrade your sleep situation, do your back a solid with these mattress picks from Wayfair. (Note: Prices listed are for queen mattresses, but most also come in a variety of other sizes including twin, full and king.)

Wayfair Alwyn Home Sedgefield 8" Medium Innerspring Mattress $213 $260 Save $47 An innerspring mattress offers more of a traditional feel. This option from Alwyn Home has pocket coils, along with a memory foam top for a comfortable feel. The heavy duty coils offer durability, while edge support keeps you from accidentally rolling out of bed. $213 at Wayfair

Wayfair Lucid Comfort Collection 6" Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress $270 $500 Save $230 Not everyone wants a mattress they have to scale to get into bed. If you prefer a mattress with a more petite height, consider this option from Lucid. It has a firm feel for extra support and features a one-inch memory foam top layer that conforms to your body's curves. The low profile is great for trundles and bunks, too. $270 at Wayfair

Wayfair Wayfair Sleep 10.5" Medium Hybrid Mattress $290 $360 Save $70 This already low-price mattress from Wayfair Sleep is discounted even more right now. It offers low motion transfer to keep you and your partner from disturbing each other in the night, along with cooling technology to lower the risk you'll overheat while you sleep. $290 at Wayfair

Wayfair Novilla 10" Cooling Gel Medium Hybrid Mattress $297 $660 Save $363 Novilla's gel memory foam hybrid mattress has a soft top layer that conforms to your curves for gentle support. The memory foam helps draw heat away from your body to keep you cool at night. At 10 inches high, this mattress hits that sweet spot of not being too tall or short for most needs. $297 at Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep Inc. 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress $420 $819 Save $399 This hybrid mattress provides several layers of memory foam and innersprings to help cradle you and your spine while you snooze. Enjoy added perks like edge support and reduced motion transfer to keep you and your bedmate comfortable, whether you're sleeping or lounging. Gel-infused memory foam helps pull heat away from your body to reduce the risk of night sweats. $420 at Wayfair

Wayfair Wayfair Sleep 14" Firm Hybrid Mattress $430 $900 Save $470 Another firm option, the Wayfair Sleep 14" Firm Hybrid Mattress, uses a mix of pocket coils and gel memory foam to deliver impressive support. The mattress features low motion transfer and a breathable construction to help you stay nice and cool while you sleep. $430 at Wayfair

Psst: In case you'd like to add a new pillow, sheet set or headboard to your mattress purchase, Wayfair has those on sale, too: