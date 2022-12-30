'Feet are in heaven': Amazon's top-selling anti-fatigue kitchen mats are down to $14 a pop

It's a fact of life: Kitchens and standing go hand in hand, especially as the holidays roll around. Standing on hard floors for even just an hour can take a toll on your body. It's an unfortunate equation, indeed: Time spent prepping + cooking + washing + cleaning = time spent with aching feet + legs + hips + back. But there is an easy, affordable solution. Amazon's top-selling anti-fatigue kitchen mats are now on sale for $27 with an on-page coupon for two (down from $43)! And fans say: "Standing on these squishy rugs makes doing dishes less tiring." We're listening...

Mattitude Anti-fatigue Kitchen Mats, 2-Pack $27 $43 Save $16 with 10% off coupon Treat your feet (and everything above) to the cushy comfort of these bestselling anti-fatigue mats. For the kitchen, the laundry room or anyplace you stand for long stretches. Lucky you, you'll get two. $27 at Amazon

Over 6,800 five-star shoppers say this nonskid, fatigue-fighting Mattitude Kitchen Mat is the one to get. Or, to be precise, the two to get! You'll get the larger 17.3-by-37-incher plus a companion that's 29 inches long. The sleek, geometric design is available in a neutral light gray with three choices of an accent color — blue, black or medium gray.

You'll never tire of these anti-fatigue mats — grab 'em on sale. (Photo: Amazon)

Cushy kitchen comfort

The over 40% off mat is 0.40 inches thick. Or if you're willing to pay more, you can opt for an even squishier 0.47 model, which is also discounted. Either way, your body will thank you.

A shopper who ordered the "supercomfortable" standard $27 mat duo shared: "I was surprised at the thickness of it. I’ve had many mats before and most would lose their bouncy/comfiness within a matter of days. This has made my cooking and cleaning routines at night a lot better and has taken some of the soreness out of my lower back from standing on tile. It’s also been nice having...a safe spot [for a 1-year-old] to sit and play on in the kitchen while I’m doing the dishes."

"These mats helped my feet and legs so much," wrote another grateful shopper. "Usually after standing on hardwood floors while cooking and cleaning, my knees and my feet would ache. No more. These cushion so well. Easy to clean and look very nice!"

"I am so in love with these mats!" added a five-star fan. "Arthritis makes standing in front of the sink and stove painful some days. These mats have taken pressure off since they are padded. My feet are in heaven..."

This reviewer enjoys having two areas covered: "I just love the memory foam comfort of these mats. I have the longer mat in front of my kitchen island which has all the pots and pans. So when no pain when kneeling on the floor to get the pots out of the back. The smaller one is perfect for the sink area. While washing dishes you can feel comfort of the mat on your feet."

"Whole household loves them," writes another. "Stepping on them brings instant comfort. Catches all the water droplets when washing dishes."

Some say this mat is so undeniably comfortable that it's almost a problem. As an impressed fan who now has "happy feet" put it: "These are a barefoot walker’s dream. You transition from any flat service and instantly your feet feel like they are on a foam cloud. However, if you are an animal lover and have cats — it’s a magnet for them."

Total kitchen comfort for the whole family. (Photo: Amazon)

A breeze to clean

Spills, dirt and, yes, even pet hair are not a problem, fans say. Just wipe these worries away.

A reviewer who called them "comfortable and easy to clean," explained: "My daughter spilled zucchini bread batter on one of the mats and it was so easy to just wipe it clean and continue with our baking lesson!"

"Great for high-traffic areas!" writes another five-star shopper. "High quality, comfort and easy cleaning."

"Easy to sweep and wipe up," agreed another pleased shopper. "The texture is great! Shoes do not slip. Crumbs and spills are easy to clean because of the texture surface. I wiped some crumbs from the stove onto the mats and they stayed there, instead of skittering away. My ice water dripped onto the mat too and the drops didn't roll away."

Beyond the kitchen

Mattitude mats would be great in a craft room, the garage, in the laundry room, at a standing desk, a register — anyplace you spend long hours on your feet.

"I am using these in my bathroom/laundry room," said a five-star reviewer. "The larger one is functional in front of my washer and dryer. I fold my laundry as I take it out of the dryer. The smaller one is in front of the vanity. It feels great under your feet. It wipes clean easily!"

"Best purchase ever!" adds another. "More than 5 stars! Great foot comfort at standing work stations around the house."

So, where will you put yours?

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.