Got a Kindle? Now’s your chance to read Matthew Perry’s memoir for $4, today only
Maybe it’s your New Year’s resolution to read more. Maybe Santa brought you a Kindle for Christmas. Whatever your reason for stocking up on e-books, today is the day to do it, because Amazon is offering digital versions of Goodreads Choice Award winners and nominees for $4 and under, including Matthew Perry's memoir, but just for today! Could there be a better deal?
This Kindle Edition e-book sale includes reading material for all literary tastes. Thrillers, romance, sci-fi, historical fiction, non fiction: there’s a page-turner (or should we say, page-swiper?) for everyone in this sale, and you’ll save big on each title by taking advantage of this sale.
Lose yourself in some of these beloved e-books.
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir
If you haven't picked up Matthew Perry's memoir yet, you're in for quite a ride. From auditioning for Friends to the depths of despair in his addiction to dating Julia Roberts, this will keep you captivated from the first page to the last — and it has over 9,000 rave reviews to back it up.
"It kept me on my toes and referencing other sources online to figure out what he was doing publicly at those times, which was kind of interesting," shared a five-star fan. "One minute he's talking about a particular season of Friends, the next he's fast-forwarded to a relationship he had long after. Or vice versa. It was a lot to keep track of, but he somehow designed it perfectly for us, the reader. It kept me thinking rather than just reading a timeline of his struggles, wins, losses, etc. A lot of reflection. A lot. It was nice."
The Last Rose of Shanghai: A Novel
"Once I started this historical romance, I couldn't wait to finish it," wrote one of 14,000 rave reviewers. "Not many stories keep me up when I need to sleep, but this one did, wondering what was going to happen. The backdrop of wartime Shanghai was so interesting. I always stop to Google places, people and locations that were unknown to me, so I learned a lot. The ending was totally unexpected. Highly recommend this book!"
Black Cake: A Novel
"This book is a real page turner, I could not put it down," raved one of 7,000 five-star fans. "The plot and sub-plots are intricately drawn as are the characters with all their traits, positive and flawed. The Author takes us on a journey from the Caribbean to Europe and then the United States, detailing life as it was over the five decades the book covers. I was impressed as to how well woven the story was presented and would recommend to any avid reader."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:
Headphones and earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation)$220$249Save $29
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones$10$20Save $10
Apple EarPods Headphones$17$29Save $12
Tagry True Wireless Earbuds$30$49Save $19
TVs
Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV$337$530Save $193
Samsung 55-inch Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series 4K Smart TV$498$600Save $102
Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K Roku Smart TV$260$450Save $190
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV$190
Tablets and tech
Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch$534$749Save $215
Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R3CZ Slim Laptop$479$650Save $171
Asus L210 Ultra Thin Laptop$148$240Save $92
Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop$382$959Save $577