Got a Kindle? Now’s your chance to read Matthew Perry’s memoir for $4, today only

Could there be a better deal? (Photo: Amazon)

Maybe it’s your New Year’s resolution to read more. Maybe Santa brought you a Kindle for Christmas. Whatever your reason for stocking up on e-books, today is the day to do it, because Amazon is offering digital versions of Goodreads Choice Award winners and nominees for $4 and under, including Matthew Perry's memoir, but just for today! Could there be a better deal?

This Kindle Edition e-book sale includes reading material for all literary tastes. Thrillers, romance, sci-fi, historical fiction, non fiction: there’s a page-turner (or should we say, page-swiper?) for everyone in this sale, and you’ll save big on each title by taking advantage of this sale.

Lose yourself in some of these beloved e-books.

If you haven't picked up Matthew Perry's memoir yet, you're in for quite a ride. From auditioning for Friends to the depths of despair in his addiction to dating Julia Roberts, this will keep you captivated from the first page to the last — and it has over 9,000 rave reviews to back it up.

"It kept me on my toes and referencing other sources online to figure out what he was doing publicly at those times, which was kind of interesting," shared a five-star fan. "One minute he's talking about a particular season of Friends, the next he's fast-forwarded to a relationship he had long after. Or vice versa. It was a lot to keep track of, but he somehow designed it perfectly for us, the reader. It kept me thinking rather than just reading a timeline of his struggles, wins, losses, etc. A lot of reflection. A lot. It was nice."

Amazon The Last Rose of Shanghai: A Novel $2 $5 Save $3 From electrifying jazz clubs to impoverished streets of a city under siege, The Last Rose of Shanghai is a timeless story of love and redemption. $2 at Amazon

"Once I started this historical romance, I couldn't wait to finish it," wrote one of 14,000 rave reviewers. "Not many stories keep me up when I need to sleep, but this one did, wondering what was going to happen. The backdrop of wartime Shanghai was so interesting. I always stop to Google places, people and locations that were unknown to me, so I learned a lot. The ending was totally unexpected. Highly recommend this book!"

Amazon Black Cake: A Novel $3 This New York Times Bestseller is a deeply evocative and extraordinary journey through the life of a family changed forever by the choices of its matriarch. $3 at Amazon

"This book is a real page turner, I could not put it down," raved one of 7,000 five-star fans. "The plot and sub-plots are intricately drawn as are the characters with all their traits, positive and flawed. The Author takes us on a journey from the Caribbean to Europe and then the United States, detailing life as it was over the five decades the book covers. I was impressed as to how well woven the story was presented and would recommend to any avid reader."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $220 $249 Save $29 See at Amazon

Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Apple EarPods Headphones $17 $29 Save $12 See at Amazon

Tagry True Wireless Earbuds $30 $49 Save $19 See at Amazon

TVs

Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV $337 $530 Save $193 See at Amazon

Samsung 55-inch Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series 4K Smart TV $498 $600 Save $102 See at Amazon

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K Roku Smart TV $260 $450 Save $190 See at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV $190 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch $534 $749 Save $215 See at Amazon

Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R3CZ Slim Laptop $479 $650 Save $171 See at Amazon

Asus L210 Ultra Thin Laptop $148 $240 Save $92 See at Amazon