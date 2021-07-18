  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Matt Damon says his teen daughter gives him 's***' about his films: 'Dad, there was nothing great about that movie'

Megan Johnson
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Matt Damon may be one of the most famous actors in the world, but the Oscar winner's four daughters seem to be in charge at home.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning to promote his new film Stillwater, Damon, 50, explained that his kids show no mercy when ranking on dear old dad. In fact, his 15-year-old daughter, Isabella, refuses to see her dad's beloved film, Good Will Hunting.

"She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that might be good. She just likes to give me shit," said Damon, laughing. "My daughter said, 'Hey remember that movie you did, The Wall?' I said, 'it was called The Great Wall.' She goes, 'Dad, there was nothing great about that movie.' She keeps my feet firmly on the ground."

It was only after a "family meeting" in which Damon sat down with his wife Luciana and four daughters that Damon agreed to take on the role in Stillwater, in which he portrays an oil rig worker who goes to France to get his daughter out of prison. The family follows a rule that they aren't apart for more than two weeks at a time. However, Stillwater was the first film for which they "violated" the rule, said Damon, who added, "that was really tough." Still, he likes knowing that his children see how passionate he is about his work.

"I like that they know that I love my job," said Damon. "They know it's time-consuming and a lot of work, and that it fills me up."

Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Damon will avoid working again this fall so he can get his family settled in New York and his children ready for new schools. Being a strong presence is important to him.

"Look — they're growing up with a lot more stuff than their mom or I ever had," said Damon. "So we keep an eye on that." 

But as attentive as he tries to be, Damon admitted that he worries about his children living a more privileged lifestyle.

"Yeah, I worry — but, you know, I think when I got to Harvard, I met a lot of kids who are very wealthy... and some of them were in a lot of pain there," said Damon. "Their parents weren't there for them, you know, like, at all. And I remember thinking 'Oh, I get it,' — like, that money doesn't solve anything."

Having a family affects Damon's emotions too, he admitted. At the recent premiere of Stillwater at the Cannes Film Festival, Damon was brought to tears by the five-minute round of applause he received from the crowd. He says it's not so rare that he tears up these days. 

"I think I get choked up easier now... ever since I had kids. It's like, my job has become a lot easier, because I don't have to try. I don't have to reach for any emotions... whether it's joy or whether it's pain... it's all just nearby, because the stakes are so much higher when you have kids," he said.

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • Sweet dad gives daughter purple balayage with stunningly beautiful results

    Father and TikToker, @ToddlerTok, gained over a million views when he uploaded this footage of his at-home salon day for his daughter, and TikTokers' hearts are melting. In the first video, Dad starts off by brushing out his little girl's hair, sectioning it off, applying the color in foils, and letting it sit for about 45 minutes. To complete the salon experience for his little girl, Dad even gives her a mani/pedi to "pass the time" while the dye sits. But Dad didn't stop at coloring his daughter's hair! After a good rinse, it was time to style his baby girl's hair — and to reveal the final results of his at-home purple balayage. Once her hair is blown out, Dad grabs the curling iron and gets to work. That's when he reveals his little girl's beautiful purple balayage, lovingly styled and curled by his own hand. TikTok comments poured in by the thousands — not only congratulating Dad on his impressive dye job, but also lauding the special connection he shares with his little girl. "It looks great! What a beautiful video. I’m not sure I knew daughter dads like this really existed. She will definitely know her worth. Love it!" one user wrote

  • Sweet dad gives daughter purple balayage with stunningly beautiful results: ‘That little girl is so loved’

    TikTokers aren't sure what's more beautiful: her purple balayage, or their special bond.

  • Julia Roberts' 16-year-old daughter made her red-carpet debut with her dad at Cannes

    The "Pretty Woman" actress has three kids with cinematographer Daniel Moder: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, born in 2004, and son Henry, born in 2007.

  • TikTok users slam dad for giving his daughter a 'selfish' name

    TikTok user Kristina (@keepingitkristina) posted a video explaining the controversial reasoning behind her name. "So, I feel like most people who are named after somebody have like a cute story behind it, or they're named after somebody really special… That is not the case for me," she said. Kristina explained that her parents made a deal that if they had a boy, her mother would name the child after her father, but if they had a girl, the father could pick the name. Sure enough, Kristina was born, and her dad selected a name and filled out the necessary paperwork while her mom was recovering. Thankfully, Kristina's mom was fine with the name — but only for a few months. Kristina claimed that the family uncovered that her father was having an affair and sneakily chose to name their new baby after his mistress. "If he messed up and called [Kristina's mother] the wrong name, he could say he was talking about me," the TikToker said. Commenters agreed that it wasn't a wise move on the dad's part. "That was pretty selfish," one user wrote. "Twist I wasn't expecting," another said. Kristina said in a TIkTok comment that she's not in contact with her father anymore, but her name is here to stay

  • TikTok users slam dad for giving his daughter a 'selfish' name: 'A twist I wasn't expecting'

    Picking a name for your baby can be dramatic.

  • Julia Roberts's Daughter Made Her Red Carpet Debut

    Hazel Moder went to Cannes with her dad.

  • Tiffany Trump's Reported Wedding Plans Suggest She's Leaning In to Dad Donald Trump More Than Ever

    While Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner seem to be distancing themselves more and more from former president Donald Trump, younger daughter Tiffany Trump may be thinking this is her moment to shine — and her wedding plans suggest that Marla Maples’ daughter, at least, has no problem aligning herself with the Donald Trump brand. […]

  • Single dad 'forces' 18-year-old son to babysit when he asks for $100

    Single dad 'forces' 18-year-old son to babysit when he asks for $100: 'He's acting like a spoiled brat'. The single dad of two went on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” page to see if the internet felt he went over the line. The poster had a meeting on Saturday and his regular babysitter was out of town, so he asked his son, who is 18, to babysit his daughter, who is 11. The poster had a meeting on Saturday and his regular babysitter was out of town, so he asked his son, who is 18, to babysit his daughter, who is 11. His son had never babysat his sister, but the poster was out of other options. The dad offered his son $100 for 6 hours of babysitting. But the teenager refused. Later that week, the dad’s son knocked on his office door and asked him for money to take his girlfriend out on a date. The dad, seeing an opportunity to teach a valuable lesson, offered a deal. Realizing it had been a while since he had a day to himself, Dad figured he would take a Saturday to go fishing. “So I offered the exact same deal. $100 to look after [his sister] for the day,” said the Dad. “Otherwise, no money” . The son reluctantly agreed, but afterwards he was loudly complaining to his friends over the phone. to a point where his sister heard him and asked her dad why her brother doesn’t like her. The dad turned to Reddit for a judgement call. Was he in the wrong for “forcing” his son to babysit instead of just giving him the $100? . Most of the comments supported the dad, feeling that he made the right decision. “Your son is acting out,” said the top comment. “$100 is so much money for such a small task” . Other users thought that the dad should take the opportunity to have a fun bonding day with his daughter, regardless of the deal

  • Single dad ‘forces’ 18-year-old son to babysit when he asks for $100: ‘He’s acting like a spoiled brat’

    The son was furious when his dad wouldn't just give him the money for free.

  • Space Jam: A New Legacy Is An Air Ball, But These Basketball Movies Are Nothing But Net

    Welcome to “What’s Good,” where we break down what’s soothing, distracting, or just plain good in the streaming world with a “rooting for everybody Black” energy. Enjoy! What’s Good? One thing about me: I’m gonna watch a basketball movie. Space Jam: A New Legacy is in theatres and on demand today and while I hesitate to heap praise on a movie that isn’t even trying to hide its blatant attempt to brainwash children into loving a billion-dollar corporation as much as they love LeBron James, it is

  • Julia Roberts's Daughter Makes Her Red Carpet Debut (& She Looks So Much Like Her Mom)

    Since Roberts is notoriously private when it comes to her family, there haven't been too many photos of Hazel on social media. In fact, this red carpet debut marks her first public appearance since she popped...

  • The mother of a hospitalized Arkansas teen said she regrets not getting her daughter vaccinated: 'I wish I had made better choices'

    Angela Morris blamed misinformation for her decision not to vaccinate herself of her 13-year-old daughter.

  • Julia Roberts's Teenage Daughter Wore Chunky Mary Janes for Her Red-Carpet Debut

    The 16-year-old is apparently the heir to an entire "collection" of Roberts's favorite looks.

  • Julia Roberts's 16-Year-Old Daughter Hazel Just Made Her Red Carpet Debut at Cannes

    She looks soooo much like her mom.

  • Gigi Hadid Says She Dealt With Anxiety Before Giving Birth to Daughter Khai

    “I felt like, ‘Am I good enough to be a mom?’” she admits in a new interview.

  • Julia Roberts’ Stunning Daughter Hazel Looked So Grown-Up On the Cannes Red Carpet

    Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are notoriously private when it comes to their three kids, so it was a special treat to see 16-year-old daughter Hazel make an appearance alongside her dad at the Cannes Film Festival. Moder brought his only daughter as his date to the screening of Sean Penn’s thriller Flag Day, on […]

  • A Definitive Ranking of Tracee Ellis Ross's Best Movie & TV Roles

    We could spend hours explaining why Tracee Ellis Ross is the ultimate comedy (and...

  • 'The Office' star Jenna Fischer said she was fired from her role in Matt LeBlanc's 'Man with a Plan' because 'Pam wouldn't marry Joey'

    Jenna Fischer opened up about working on a pilot for "Man With a Plan" with Matt LeBlanc and later being recast due to focus groups' reaction.

  • Yes, I Let My Young Daughter Wear a Bikini — And This Is Why

    I let my daughter wear a bikini because she isn’t sexy, she’s seven. She loves the way she looks and feels — and the skin she is in.

  • Kate Beckinsale, 47, on why she won't get Botox: 'I'd be the one that would get the droopy eye'

    The actress opens up about aging and why the assumption she gets Botox makes her "pissed off."