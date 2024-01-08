Matt Bomer Nods to ‘Fellow Travelers’ With His Jewelry at Golden Globes 2024

Matt Bomer arrived at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, wearing a custom Brioni tux, with an aquatic-blue blazer that had him standing out against the red carpet. The actor stars in “Fellow Travelers,” which was nominated at the Golden Globes for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television and was also nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television awards.

Matt Bomer at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Prior to the award ceremony, Bomer spoke with WWD host Jeannie Mai and Alex Badia, WWD’s style director, about his role in “Fellow Travelers” and the inspiration for his ensemble, especially the actor’s jewelry. His shirt had a few buttons intentionally undone to emphasize some of his jewelry pieces, which was a callback to his role in “Fellow Travelers,” according to the actor. “This is symbolic. My character’s name is Hawk in ‘Fellow Travelers,'” he said. “And then I have an evil eye, and this is a custom hawk eye ring.”

More from WWD

Bomer’s custom look was styled by Warren Alfie Baker, featuring sleek, black pants with matching dress shoes and a white button-down. His bright blue blazer had pointed black lapels and black accents around the pockets and buttons. The actor also had stylish, wind-swept hair that didn’t go unnoticed, as he had to go through a wind tunnel to arrive at the Beverly Hills event.

Matt Bomer at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

This is not Bomer’s first time on the red carpet, as the actor previously won a Golden Globe Award in 2015 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in “The Normal Heart.” Bomer also performed in “Maestro,” which received four Golden Globe nominations.

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, celebrated the biggest achievements across film and television in 2023. Ahead of the ceremony, WWD hosted its first real-time red carpet digital show, hosted by Jeannie Mai, highlighting the looks from the red carpet arrivals. On Monday, WWD revealed the winners of its Style Awards during the red carpet recap on wwd.com/golden-globes.

Riley Keough

Margot Robbie

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford

View Gallery

Launch Gallery: All the Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Looks

Best of WWD