Matt Bomer’s Classic Style Over the Years, from Brogues to Sharp Sneakers

Matt Bomer’s formal style has expanded throughout the years, with a growing shoe collection to match.

In the 2000’s and 2010’s, Bomer rose to fame on the crime drama “White Collar” — and, similarly to his dapperly dressed character on the show, frequently wore dark-toned brogues, Oxfords and suits across various red carpets. As time went on, the star’s sartorial palette expanded with sleek leather boots, sneakers and more in monochrome and jewel tones.

The 2020’s, comparatively, has found Bomer’s approach to dressing packed with color, retro influences and more, as well as a vast variety of sharp footwear by Versace, Scarosso and more labels. Below, we take a look back at the actor’s sharp style transformation.

People’s Choice Awards, 2013

At the 2013 People’s Choice Awards, Bomer was dapperly dressed in a pair of classic black leather brogues. The lace-up style provided a formal base for his similarly classic black suit, paired with a light blue-gray plaid shirt and dark gray tie for the occasion.

Matt Bomer attends the 34th Annual People’s Choice Awards at Nokia Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 9, 2013. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Versace’s Fall 2023 Runway Show, 2023

In 2023, Bomer continued his dapper streak with an appearance at Versace’s star-studded fashion show in West Hollywood. For the occasion, the actor stepped out in smooth white leather sneakers. The classic style was given a dynamic flair with a relaxed purple suit.

Matt Bomer attends the Versace fall 2023 runway show at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on March 9, 2023. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

GQ’s Men Of The Year party, 2023

Throughout 2023, Bomer expanded his suiting streak with a vintage-inspired wardrobe by stylist Warren Alfie Baker while promoting Netflix’s “Maestro” and Showtime’s “Fello Travelers.” While attending the GQ Men Of The Year event in November, the actor stepped out in a pair of slick white leather boots from Baker’s collaboration with Scarosso. Bomer’s bold shoes streamlined his white trousers and tonal blue velvet blazer by Brioni, which were elegantly accented with an Omega watch, David Yurman necklace and Maor M Cohen ring.

Matt Bomer attends the 2023 GQ Men Of The Year event at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, 2023. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on trending news, celebrity style, collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

