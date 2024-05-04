Math teacher knows what it's like to fail, he uses that to help others succeed

May 4—Zac Plank teaches one of the most hated subjects in school, yet in spite of that the WEST Academy math teacher has earned two consecutive Excellence in Education Awards from the Newton Community Educational Foundation, based primarily upon the testimonials submitted by his own students and their parents.

In the 2022-2023 school year, one student told NCEF that Plank is attentive to students' needs when they need someone to talk to or need extra help on an assignment. They also praised his kindness and support and his method of teaching students at a rate in which they can understand the material.

"He is one of the reasons why I've had great attendance improvement from last year and why I'm getting good grades," the student said, noting Plank always comes to school with a good attitude. "...He stands up for others in class and is always doing the best for each and every one of us. He treats all of WEST like family."

The student ended the testimonial by saying Plank is "one of the best teachers I've ever had and will ever have." The parent of another student in the 2023-2024 school year recalled how their son was struggling so badly with math throughout his entire schooling, but after meeting Plank they noticed a huge improvement.

"When he got to WEST, Zac took the time to explain everything to him," the parent said. "My son does not ask for help and for him to ask Zac for help spoke volumes. Within a short time Zac had him understanding math and my son ended up getting As in his class which he had never gotten in math before."

Plank not only helped the student understand the assignments and work, but he was also pivotal in "helping him become more vocal in what he needs" and was the encouragement he needed to come out of his shell. This is not only high praise for a teacher, but a first-time, straight-outta-college educator.

The 24-year-old joined the Newton Community School District two years ago. Plank, a University of Northern Iowa graduate, teaches all of the high school math courses at the alternative school called WEST Academy, the acronym of which stands for "Where Everyone Succeeds Together."

Those words carry a lot of meaning to Plank, and he whole-heartedly believes in the school's purpose as another option for students who are struggling to perform well in a traditional school setting. Of all people, Plank knows how some WEST Academy students may be feeling.

Although he may not have attended an alternative high school, Plank struggled a lot with anxiety and depression in high school, and it affected his grades.

"I fell into a rut and I stopped even going to school my sophomore year," he said. "For like two months or so I just didn't show up. I was dealing with severe anxiety. If I even thought about making up all of the work I missed, I'd get massive stress migraines. But one of my math teachers made sure to keep in contact with me."

It was that encouragement that helped him get back in school. A math teacher frequently checked in on Plank and made himself open to any questions he might have. Coupled with his young age and his own experiences struggling to make a passing grade in a traditional school, Plank finds it easy to connect with students.

Especially when it comes to math courses like Algebra I, which Plank had to take three times from eighth grade to ninth grade. As a result, he experienced three different teaching styles and ways to learn the subject. He tries to replicate this method in his classroom, showing there is more than one way to solve equations.

While some people may view math as either right or wrong, Plank has adopted a different approach. He sees math as a process. Oftentimes he finds that students know how to follow most equations, but they perhaps forget a step or two that turns into a wrong conclusion. Plank tries to focus on correcting those steps.

"By failing Algebra I, I really learned a lot and I got to see multiple people teach it, and that gave me a great foundation," Plank said.

Eventually, he would go on to help tutor students in his high school or be called upon by his friends to help them with their math homework, which always made him laugh. Now, his WEST Academy students are depending on him to learn the subject. They, too, can't help but say things like: "I don't like math!"

Plank always responds, "'Don't worry. Most of us don't.' But once they see they can succeed in it, they actually enjoy coming to the math classroom. It's the small wins, too. Maybe the student didn't get the full problem right but I'll congratulate them on how they set it up and how they were thinking about it."

With WEST Academy's smaller class sizes, Plank gets to devote more one-on-one time with students, who also have WIN (what I need) time which essentially functions as a moving study hall. This allows students to better focus their priorities and gives staff ample time to provide direct support.

"WEST is great," he said. "You get to form great relationships with the students. With that smaller class size, if the kids have a problem — not just a math problem but a problem in life — they can talk to me about it. You kind of just get to know who the kids are a lot more."

Plank sees WEST Academy as the "place of second chances," and he is determined for his students to graduate with a positive educational experience.

"Everyone just needs that feeling that they can succeed," he said. "The last thing you should do after you graduate high school is feel like you can't succeed. That is just setting you up for failure. It's the feeling of being able to succeed that can really push you forward."

Q&A WITH ZAC PLANK:

What was it like to receive two Excellence in Education Awards?

Plank: It's weird is the best way to put it. Your first year you don't know how you're doing. You're just kind of getting along as a first-year teacher. Then to get positive recognition for how I was doing was great. After the first award I'm just like, 'We're going to keep doing it!' Then the second year comes around. My big thing is I'm always trying to improve.

Do you think your past experience with math helps your students?

Plank: I can relate a lot to the kids, especially when they say things like, "Ugh! I don't like math." I was at that point when I was failing algebra. It's hard to like a class that you're failing or that you've traditionally not done well in Kids usually come to WEST and they usually warn me they don't like math. I always tell them, "Don't worry. Most of us don't."

How would you explain your process to teaching math?

Plank: Usually people think of math as right and wrong answers, but there is also a process in terms of solving the problem. That should also be celebrated. You could do 95 percent of the problem right and you just maybe forgot half of a step or something. Then maybe all the feedback you got was that you got it wrong. Well you worked really hard and did all these steps, and maybe your only feedback was you got the question wrong. That's going to make you shut down.

What can you say to those people who think ill of WEST Academy?

Plank: The sad thing is when people think of "alternative school," the common thought is it's "the bad kids school." That is the negative connotation that has come with it. But what WEST is though is the place where people struggle to succeed at the larger high school setting. Most of our kids aren't here for behavior issues. They're here because of attendance. They stopped showing up. They are not bad kids whatsoever. You get to know them and they have some of the best personalities you've ever seen.