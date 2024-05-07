Mastiff Keeps Getting 'Stuck' in Shower and People Are Cracking Up

The bigger the dog, the bigger the baby. Or at least that's what we now believe after watching a video of an English Mastiff calling for his mama after getting "stuck" in the bathroom.

We use the word stuck here lightly. It was more like Bowser sort of got a little nervous and needed a second hand.

Bowser's mama (@bowserthemastiff) caught him struggling in a hilarious video online.

The English Mastiff was calling (*ahem* barking) for help when mom showed up to the rescue.

"Bowser!" she called after him. "What is wrong? Are you stuck again?" she asked.

You might be worrying that Bowser, say, had his head stuck somewhere it shouldn't be. But nope, he was just standing in the bathroom with his head in the shower. His mom had to help him back up and turn himself around so he could "safely" make his way out of the room.

A second part of the video shows another incident that seemed to shake the pup — a baseball bat blocking his path in the hallway.

Poor Bowser even had the comments section stressed. "Bowser says this house is full of obstacles!" joked one person. "The bigger they are… The more babying they need!!!" another commenter teased. "He just needs the beep beeps so he knows he’s not gonna back in to anything," kidded someone else. "The way his eyes are glossy because he's so upset near TEARS over that bat," another commenter added.

English Mastiff Personalities

Bowser is clearly on the anxious side. But is that normal for most Mastiffs? The answer is sort of. Because of their large size, many Mastiffs give off a dignified impression, but personality-wise that may not be the case.

Mastiffs stay in the puppy phase a lot longer than other dogs. They don't reach their mental or physical maturity until they are three years old. That means that these dogs need to be properly socialized and trained or else there can be serious repercussions. Mastiffs can be sort of stubborn, so if they're scared or have hurt feelings they can dig in and refuse to listen to you.

That's probably what's going on with this pup. Bowser might have been a little bit flustered in the bathroom and in the hallway when he faced an obstacle and then sort of...shut down. It's no fault of his owners whatsoever, but is just something to keep in mind with these big dogs. Mastiffs definitely have their quirks. Just don't try and tell them that they aren't stuck in the shower.

