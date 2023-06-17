A MasterClass subscription is the perfect last-minute Father's Day gift — up to 50% off

If nothing else, Dad will be tickled to stare at the director of Taxi Driver and say, "You talking to me? Are you talking to me? There's nobody else here — you talking to me?" (Photo: MasterClass)

Father's Day is tomorrow and you still haven't gotten him a gift yet? Calm down; we're here to help, with some advice and a spectacular suggestion. The advice? Do not get him another sweater, golf club, bottle of single malt or book. He's more than capable of procuring that stuff himself. No, if you really want to suprise and inspire him, buy him some inspiration and enlightenment. Buy him an experience.

Which leads us to the suggestion: Get him a MasterClass subscription. If you're not familiar, MasterClass is a vast buffet of smart, inspiring, beautifully produced multi-session online courses taught by experts and celebs at the top of their field, covering everything from music to mixology, cooking to comedy, sports to spirituality.

MasterClass MasterClass $120 $180 Save $60 Serena-ty Now! Dad can work on his game from the comfort of an armchair, thanks to Ms. Williams. $120 at MasterClass

Just in time for Dad's Day, this best-in-class service is running a sale: Right now, you can get 33% off a two-device membership (so Dad can seamlessly transition among his phone, computer and tablet) or a whopping 50% off a six-device membership (in case you, or he, would like to let the whole family in on the action).

What's in store? Think a tutorial on leadership skills with Bill Clinton, drum lessons with Ringo Starr, tennis instruction from Serena Williams, restaurant-caliber home cooking with Gordon Ramsay, a course on scientific thinking with Neil deGrasse Tyson and a screenwriting tutorial from the one, the only Aaron Sorkin.

We can't guarantee an end to Dad jokes in your future, but Steve Martin, David Sedaris and Judd Apatow may make his attempts at humor a tad less groan-worthy. (Photos: Masterclass)

These are not one-shot quickie events; they’re layered, thorough, well-thought-out classes. Is Dad a history buff? Well, Doris Kearns Goodwin's Masterclass includes 15 lessons on U.S. presidential history and leadership amounting to nearly three hours. That's a lot of summit meetings, Oval Office intrigue and crisis management!

Whether Dad's competitive tastes run to the b-ball court, the chessboard or the poker table, Steph Curry, Garry Kasparov and Phil Ivey are here to sharpen his game. (Photos: Masterclass)

Lots of dads, especially those of the middle-aged variety, are hankering to embark on a new hobby, learn a new skill, maybe even begin a new, entirely different career chapter. Ringo's 12-part class covers technique, sure, but also drumming style (he brings in special guests, for illustration), creative collaboration and lyric-writing. Shonda Rhimes’s MasterClass on TV writing is 30 parts (6.5 hours) and includes not only how to write and pitch your TV ideas but deep analyses of scripts from Rhimes’s shows, including Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy. Penn & Teller present a 17-part MasterClass on the fundamentals of coin and card magic, yes, but it also delves into the psychology of creating a sense of amazement and awe.

If Dad's a music maven, he'll love learning about the arts of curation, singing and shredding from Questlove, Cristina Aguilera and Carlos Santana, respectively. (Photos: MasterClass)

There are classes in photography, design, politics, filmmaking, ballet—all taught by elite experts. And this is the moment to sign up. Normally a two-device MasterClass membership goes for $180. Right now you get it for just $120. That breaks down to $10 per month for you. You can't afford not to do it.

Has Dad been mulling a turn on the community-theater stage? He won't do better than acting lessons from Helen Mirren and Samuel L. Jackson. Maybe he's finally got the time to realize his potential as a novelist? James Patterson, Neil Gaiman and Joyce Carol Oates are ready to help.

How about trying his hand at Indian cooking with Madhur Jaffrey? Maybe he's more of a naturalist. Well, Dr. Jane Goodall offers a MasterClass in conservation. For aspiring shutterbugs, there’s Annie Leibowitz. There’s even a course in improving the quality of sleep (and you know how much dads love a good snooze!) from renowned neurologist Matthew Walker.

MasterClass is an ever-growing treasure trove of knowledge, advice, motivation and stimulation, with something to delight everyone. For $180 you can indulge in the entire array of 100+ MasterClasses yourself and present the gift of MasterClass to someone in your life.

As Robert Louis Stevenson once wrote, “The world is so full of a number of things/I’m sure we should all be as happy as kings.” MasterClass delivers these things in abundance. It lifts your mood, ignites your brain and sparks fresh energy and enthusiasm. It's a beautiful gift to yourself and to someone you love. Unlock access while this Father's Day sale is in effect. You’ll be so glad you did.