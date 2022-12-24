Best last-minute gift ever: Hillary Clinton's life-changing advice — MasterClass is on sale!

Hillary Clinton knows a thing or two about resilience. Wanna gift her class? Get it on sale now! (Photo: Masterclass)

Looking for the gift that keeps on giving? For the person who has everything (or for anyone, really), the best gifts are experiential. And while a trip to Machu Picchu may not be in the budget, a MasterClass subscription surely is — and it may turn out to be as epic, exciting and perspective-shifting as a global adventure. Just in time for last-minute holiday giving, MasterClass is having a rare sale. Right now, you can get two memberships for the price of one, which means you can get memberships for two people for $15 ($7.50 per month per person). It's a rich, deep repository of learning, growing, creativity and fun, all taught by experts in their field. Act quickly — this is the last day of the sale!

MasterClass MasterClass: Hillary Rodham Clinton Teaches the Power of Resilience $8 $15 Save $8 Hillary Clinton's MasterClass includes 16 installments covering a vast array of topics, from discovering your mission to organizing your life. She even shares the never-before-heard speech she would have given had she been elected president in 2016. $8 at MasterClass

MasterClass is a vast collection of smart, inspiring, beautifully produced multi-session online courses taught by experts and celebrities at the top of their field, covering everything from music to space exploration, cooking to skateboarding, personal branding to public speaking. Lessons on offer include leadership with President Bill Clinton, singing with Mariah Carey, basketball with Steph Curry and creative writing with Margaret friggin' Atwood. If you got into chess over the pandemic (or are just a big fan of The Queen's Gambit), you can take your game to a new level by studying with legendary grandmaster Garry Kasparov. And if you're pivoting to a new post-pandemic career, you can learn how to negotiate from former FBI lead hostage negotiator Chris Vossa, a true expert.

Masterclass Masterclass: Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking $8 $15 Save $8 Want to learn how to whip up restaurant-quality home cooking? Ramsay's 20-part class covers everything from choosing the right ingredients to mastering essential cooking techniques. $8 at Masterclass

MasterClass MasterClass: President Bill Clinton Teaches Inclusive Leadership $8 $15 Save $8 President Bill Clinton is obviously an expert on leadership. In his class, it's all about being diplomatic — you'll learn how to agree to disagree, mediate conflict, face criticism and more. $8 at MasterClass

MasterClass MasterClass: Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration $8 $15 Save $8 One-on-one drum lessons with Ringo? A dream come true. His 12-part class covers technique, sure, but also drumming style (he brings in special guests, for illustration), creative collaboration and lyric writing. $8 at MasterClass

MasterClass MasterClass: Serena Williams Teaches Tennis $8 $15 Save $8 Serena wants to talk to you about your serve. But she'll also show you how to crush those groundstrokes and how to control the court. $8 at MasterClass

What else could you possibly learn? There are classes in photography, design, politics, filmmaking and ballet — all taught by elite experts. And this is the moment to sign up. Imagine style lessons from Tan France. Acting class with Natalie Portman. How about Indian cooking with Madhur Jaffrey? Or maybe you’re more of a naturalist — Dr. Jane Goodall offers a MasterClass in conservation. For photographers, there’s Annie Leibowitz. There’s even a course in authenticity and self-expression by the one and only RuPaul.

MasterClass is an ever-growing treasure trove of knowledge, advice, motivation and stimulation, with something to delight everyone. With this holiday deal, you and your friend and/or family member can indulge in the entire array of 100-plus MasterClasses at a hefty discount.

