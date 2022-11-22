Got back pain? Amazon's having a one-day sale on massagers—save up to 45%

Save up to 35 percent on Comfier massagers, today only. (Photo: Amazon)

Let’s face it: After a long day, your body could use some much needed relief —especially if the stresses of everyday life have been building up. And while massage therapists might not be readily available due to the pandemic, you can still get the same kind of tension relief at home — thanks to Amazon’s deal of the day. For today only, you can pick up a Comfier massager for up to 45% off with prices starting as low as $32. The company is best known for their line of at-home back and body massagers that deliver heat and good vibrations. But act fast and shop now, this one-day sale ends at midnight (PST).

Amazon Comfier Heated Knee Brace Wrap $46 $73 Save $27 Got aching knees? Strap this device on at the end of the day for relief. $46 at Amazon

After a long day out and about, you can use this knee brace's two heat levels and five massage modes to soothe muscle soreness and joint stress, providing just the right amount of relief.

"I slapped these on as soon as I received them.... Then I used them again after riding my new recumbent bike a couple hours later." one five-star reviewer shared, "Five stars does not do this justice. Amazing product, AND YES IT DOES COME WITH TWO KNEE BRACES (meaning one for each knee). Plug the wire that connects the two knee braces together, plug it in the wall receptacle, and set the settings you prefer. It's simple and easy to use. After having three knee surgeries and one as recent as Dec. of 2019, these are definitely a blessing!"

Amazon Comfier Full Body Massage Mat $67 $84 Save $17 Enjoy 10 vibration motors and heat in this powerful mattress pad. Just lay down on it and enjoy. $67 at Amazon

If you want something full body, then this Comfier Full Body Massage Mat is a good pick — especially since it’s on sale for just $67, or $17 off, at Amazon, today only. Its ten massage motors offer three levels of intensity and five massage modes offer customizable comfort, and the overheat protection system and auto shut-off features ensure safe use.

"This massage mat has been a godsend." shared one enthusiastic five-star reviewer, "I spend all day on my feet or chasing around my kiddos. I have minor back pain that really can act up at night. The soft heat and vibrations of this mat are very soothing. There is set and customizable settings with a simple remote. You can alter the strength of the massage to fit what you want. I lay on this almost every night."

Amazon Comfier Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager $170 $240 Save $70 Get an intense upper body massage with this 3D full back massager. Enjoy heat and adjustable compression for relief — and click the on-page coupon to get an extra $30 off. $170 at Amazon

Turn your office chair or couch into the ultimate in relaxation and comfort with this Comfier Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager, which is on sale for $170, or $70 off at Amazon, today only. It provides you with a body massage instead of just your back and belly. The massager comes complete with Shiatsu pressure, rolling, air compression, vibrations and heat. It even kneads your tough neck and shoulders too.

“Great massager that relieves my soreness from sitting by the computer all day,” says a five-star reviewer. “I love the neck part of the massager because I can move it up and down to adjust it to where my neck is as well as massage the top of my shoulder...Overall, very comfortable and relaxing.”

