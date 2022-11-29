You knead this $50 massage gun — it's still 70% off for Cyber Monday

Say goodbye to aches and pains, at a discount. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're not suffering from some sort of muscle aches or fatigue, you're not from this world. For the rest of us, getting relief from from everyday stress, workouts or good old fashioned aging can seem like a never ending hunt. If that sounds like you, we've got some good news: Amazon still has extended Cyber Monday sale on this Sportneer massage gun — if you feel like you're missing out on the massage gun craze, you can still get one of these highly rated guns for as little as $50 for extended Cyber Monday. You'll save up to 70%!

Sportneer Deep Tissue Muscle Percussion Massager $50 $160 Save $110 This ultra-quiet, lightweight massage gun has five speed levels and six massage heads. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount. $50 at Amazon

This 70%-off deal is really hard to beat. The massager is down to $50 and shoppers compare it to the more expensive Theragun. It's a game changer for workouts and for people who have issues with muscles tightening up — it loosens things up when and lets you target the appropriate muscles. It also has a long battery life — a single charge lasts six hours. Nearly 3,000 shoppers give it a five-star rating.

"I've had this massager for over a year now," wrote a very impressed shopper. "I have a friend that has 'the other expensive brand name one' and we can barely tell the difference and she kicks herself for buying it. Anyway this massager is amazing, feels solid and is very powerful. I'm now 31 weeks pregnant and this thing has been a godsend to my shoulders and lower back..."

