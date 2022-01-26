More than 8,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this 'life changer' natural sleep aid — and it's 40 percent off 'til midnight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Just a few sips can help you sleep easier. (Photo: Amazon)

Getting a good night's sleep is crucial to your overall wellbeing, but some nights it's easier to conk out than others. And, for those times when you could use a little extra help falling asleep, plenty of people turn to sleep aids.

There's a wide range with these sleep-inducers, from prescription pills to special tonics, but an army of Amazon fans swear by one natural sleep aid in particular: Mary Ruth's Organics Liquid Multimineral Natural Sleep Aid.

This handy helper isn't a pill or tonic: It's a delicious drink packed with vitamins and minerals that you sip when you're ready to fall asleep. And, just for today, it's 40 percent off at Amazon.

You'll get a full month's supply in one bottle. (Photo: Amazon)

There's so much to love about this natural sleep aid. For starters, it's crafted with vitamins and minerals that are known to help ease you into sleep. It features 715 milligrams of calcium citrate and 938 milligrams of magnesium citrate — research has shown that both ingredients are helpful for combating insomnia.

Other helpful, health-promoting ingredients are in the mix, too, including zinc, vitamin C, vitamin D, selenium and managnese.

Have trouble swallowing pills? It's not an issue with Mary Ruth's Organics Liquid Multimineral Natural Sleep Aid. This is a lemonade-flavored drink that you simply drink an ounce of before bed. The whole thing comes in a 32-ounce container, so there's enough to last you for an entire month.

Reviewers rave about how well this supplement drink works for sleep. One five-star fan called this natural sleep aid a "life changer." They added, "I take these minerals about 20 to 30 minutes before I’m ready to go to bed and by that time I feel extremely relaxed. BEFORE purchasing this product I would stay up watching TV or reading way past 'bed time' because I could not quiet my mind enough to rest. Not only that, but I would get up often throughout the night to use the restroom or simply wake up to toss and turn. Then I would wake up for work — hit snooze three times — and then feel tired all day until it was time to repeat. Now, I wake up refreshed."

A fellow fan said they now "get the best sleep ever" with this sleep aid. "Normally I wake and can't get back to sleep, NOT with this!" they continued. "When I take it just before bed, I feel more relaxed with a tranquil calmness that takes over from the longs day's fast paces. It's a wonderful feeling just before bed, which is lovely."

Again, this sale is only for today. Stock up now — and snooze easier — while you still can.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

