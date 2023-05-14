'My wrinkles are less noticeable!': Shoppers rave about this facial oil — and it's just $10
Creams, gels and serums — you've probably tried a few to give you a give your thirsty skin achieve a youthful radiance. There are all sorts of products to choose from and finding the right product can be a challenge. If a luminous skin feels out of reach, we might have the under-the-radar solution for glowing skin — with glowing reviews to match. It's called marula oil and you can get a bottle of Pure Body Naturals Marula Facial Oil for just $10 on Amazon.
You may have already heard of marula oil. Celebs like Shania Twain swear by Drunk Elephant's version of it, but Pure Body Naturals Marula Facial Oil is a fraction of the price. It's both luxurious and lightweight, it's made from pure, cold-pressed marula oil, which is extracted from the seed of the South African marula tree. Hydrating and nourishing, the oil is packed in antioxidants, amino acids, and vitamins C and E.
"Not only have I been using this for about a year now, but I’ve had to give a number of my bottles away!" gushed a five-star fan. "Started seeing results almost immediately, which was noticeable to others! I add this after my moisturizer to seal everything in, what a glow! Any extra in my hands I put through my hair ends as well. Love, LOVE this product! One of my favorites."
It's non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog your pores. That means if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, you won't breakout.
"So simple and makes your skin glow," shared a satisfied shopper. "My skin is soo sensitive and this one doesn’t give me breakouts or irritation."
It also helps to improve skin elasticity, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and even out skin tone.
"I was about to buy $90 argan oil when I thought I’d give this a try and am I glad I did!" wrote a rave reviewer. "Not only is it incredibly moisturizing but my skin tone looks more even, glowy and incredibly soft. Some days I wake up and I’m in shock by how good my skin looks."
It also absorbs quickly into the skin, without leaving a greasy residue.
"Ok, I was loving my rose hip oil, but then I heard about marula....it's even better!" wrote an excited shopper. "It's lightweight, but a mostly non-greasy feeling. I have sensitive skin, and can't really use eye creams because they give me a rash. But this is all you need! Now My makeup doesn't look dry, and my wrinkles are less noticeable. It's a win!"