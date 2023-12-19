Martin Brudnizki Creates an Eclectic World for the Fifth Avenue Hotel

Photo: William Abranowicz

How does Martin Brudnizki, whose design firm juggles multiple hospitality projects at a time, differentiate each concept? “It’s all about the narrative,” says the AD100 maestro. “Before we even start designing, we create a story.” At his latest creative feat, The Fifth Avenue Hotel in Manhattan, that meant diving deep into the history of the building: a 1907 Italian Renaissance Revival bank by McKim, Mead & White that was erected on the former site of a Gilded Age mansion. (Extant arches, moldings, and other period details all offered cues.) But he and hotelier Alex Ohebshalom also had a character in mind, riffing on a fictional flaneur back from travels abroad. Eclectic furnishings, whether Murano glass chandeliers or mother-of-pearl minibars, evoke far-off places, while salon-style art arrangements suggest obsessive hunts by a seasoned collector. “It’s an immersive experience,” Brudnizki notes of the vibrant and richly layered rooms, which are divided between the historic edifice and a new tower by Perkins Eastman. Contemporary boulevardiers can see and be seen in the hotel’s main restaurant, Café Carmellini, chef Andrew Carmellini’s two-story space in what was the bank hall, now outfitted with bespoke blue-velvet banquettes, beveled mirror paneling, and bronze lighting (shown). Grab a mezzanine seat for a bird’s-eye view or snag the chef’s table for a closer look at the open kitchen. It will make for a great story. thefifthavenuehotel.com

