Martha Stewart's go-to Skechers sneakers are 'loaded with cushioning and style'
Martha Stewart
If there’s anything the internet has taught us, it’s that the reigning domestic diva knows how to live well. Everyone loves to pick up what Martha Stewart is putting down, so when we spotted the Instagram pic of her sporting Skechers, we took note.
You can walk in Martha’s Go Walk Arch Fit Skechers for as little as $75 — and get them shipped for free from Amazon. All orders over $25 ship at no cost, but you can get everything shipped to you for free if you’re an Amazon Prime Member. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
The OG influencer has been reinventing rules for her brand in the last decade, dialing up her image with some playful Martha moments. We love when she occasionally goes off script — making a few ripples in the pool with spicy selfies or hosting potlucks with Snoop Dog for the ultimate dinner party duo. But her partnership with Skechers lets us know she enjoys the comforts of a good shoe, just like the rest of us.
“They have to be comfortable,” Martha Stewart said about shoes at the Skechers partnership launch. “I have to be able to walk, run, go up and down stairs, go around the block, chase the dog, take care of the chickens and horses — the list goes on...I have a lot of responsibilities so it’s important the shoes I’m in are comfortable.”
She has a good reason for loving the Go Walk Arch Fit sneakers. The pillowy sneaker has a lightweight cushioned midsole and a removable insole that's podiatrist-certified, so you know you’ll get the support you need at every step. The insole molds to your feet to distribute your weight evenly and keep you comfortable during any activity.
“All of their designs and colors are loaded with cushioning and style,” Stewart said of Skechers. “They’re a natural for the home, garden and workplace.”
The slip-on design isn’t just stylish. The breathable mesh upper offers a sock-like fit with Martha’s stamp of approval, and that means a lot coming from a woman whose daily exercise routine is a habit her parents encouraged.
“Exercise is a necessary part of the day,” the 80-year-old former model told the New York Times. “You can be the most beautiful person on earth, and if you don’t have a fitness or diet routine, you won’t be beautiful.”
Judging from that pool selfie, she might be onto something.
