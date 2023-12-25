Martha Stewart's comfy puffer vest with cap sleeves is an Amazon sensation — and it's on sale

When you're a domestic icon living on a 153-acre farm in upstate New York and tending to 150 chickens, five donkeys and an entire fruit orchard, you're not just going to wear any old jacket. You're going to wear the most comfortable, versatile layer possible — and if you're Martha Stewart, you're going to make it yourself. That's right: The Martha Stewart Puffer Vest, on sale for $45, is something of an icon itself — having been worn on TV and in magazines by its namesake — and now as a top-rated item on Amazon, where fans are enamored of the unique short-sleeved style and the array of stunning colors, from neutrals to brights. The vest is just one gem you'll find in Martha's first-ever Amazon store, The World of Martha, where you'll find carefully curated home, kitchen and style items, plus tips and recipes, of course.

Martha has called the "high-quality down" puffer vest "the new sweater" as well as "so luxurious," "so lightweight," and "so convenient," noting that the zipped-up outer pockets give you a great spot to stash your phone, wallet or keys whether you're on the ski slopes or on a shopping trip. And when you're not wearing it, you can roll it up so small it fits in a "teeny, teeny little pouch" that fits inside your handbag.

"I want everyone to have this in every color," Martha once said, and thanks to Amazon, that wish is coming true. The Martha Stewart Puffer Vest is available there in 23 colors, and customers can't decide — so they're just buying them all up. "This is a perfect piece for cold days and still looking good. I would buy it in every color!" as one fan put it. "I have ordered five of these vests!" another chimed in.

From the flexible nylon shell to the meticulous stitching, this puffer-meets-sweater was built with an active lifestyle in mind. And that's a good thing for Amazon shoppers from all walks of life. One wrote, "I work at a construction company, and the office is usually cool, especially in the winter. I can wear this jacket at work, my arms not covered so I can do my office work. It is lightweight, soft, comfortable and all the other women in the office like it, too."

In fact, many shoppers say they get lots of compliments when they wear the Martha Stewart Puffer Vest in any hue. "Love this pale pink, and also ordered the pale teal one...I get so many compliments when wearing both colors," as one put it. "Whenever I wear these puffy vests (I have two, black and red), I get compliments," said another five-star reviewer.

And fans adore the fit, too. "The vest hits me right below my hip bone and covers my derriere, but doesn't look too long at all," one customer wrote. "Very comfortable neck, not too high to bother you for long periods of time. Pockets lined in warm fleece! The perfect length, just under your butt!" another echoed.

This feminine-yet-practical (as Martha called it herself) short-sleeved puffer vest is making a splash over at Amazon (oh, and speaking of, you can wash stains out easily, of course, because: Martha). Grab one or a whole slew and rest assured they'll last a long, long time.

