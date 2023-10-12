Martha Stewart, other celebrity chefs coming to Kohler for annual food and wine festival

KOHLER - Destination Kohler will celebrate its 22nd year of Kohler Food and Wine festival with a list of celebrity chefs including Martha Stewart, Gavin Kaysan, Eddie Jackson and more.

The four-day festival is located across in Kohler on Destination Kohler grounds, 444 Highland Drive, and runs from Oct. 19 to 22. It's packed with immersive culinary experiences, guest appearances, learning seminars, live music and, of course, delicious food and drinks.

Different packages, purchasable through the website, provide different experiences for attendees including chef-led masterclasses, food tastings and evening soirees with opportunities to directly interact with and learn from some of the celebrity guest appearances.

Other guest appearances include Daniela Soto-Innes, Fabio Viviani, Eric Haugen, Roger Mooking, Derrell Smith, Jack Bishop, Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster.

The festival introduced a number of new packages this year, which vary in price and provide access to different events.

On the high end, packages like the "Art of Good Taste" package, which ran at $3,521 per person, provided lodging, a celebrity chef dinner with Martha Stewart and a variety of other VIP amenities. However, it sold out along with the other new packages, which offered similar amenities and focused on some other guest chefs, like Gavin Kaysan.

Guests can still purchase tickets to events like the Wine Seminar with Sandeman, where George Sandeman walks guests through the Sandeman House of Port with five tasting pours and The Grand Wine Tasting where guests can socialize and choose between over 150 curated wines from more than 30 wineries. Tickets for both events are $55.

Some other available events that will be hosted include cooking demonstrations, food and wine pairing classes, sculpt and sip classes, lunch and dinner with chefs and more.

Tickets can be purchased through the Destination Kohler website.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Kohler Food and Wine festival brings Martha Stewart to Wisconsin