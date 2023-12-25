Martha Stewart makes her ultimate Christmas breakfast

Cookbook author, television personality and all-around culinary icon Martha Stewart is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite recipes to celebrate Christmas morning. She shows us how to make fruit-studded bread pudding with sour lemon sauce, sweet and spicy candied bacon and her famous boozy eggnog.

Kris Kringle Bread Pudding by Martha Stewart

Topped with a sour lemon sauce, this light, fluffy bread pudding is flecked with orange zest and studded with dried fruits, including prunes and apricots. For a festive holiday gift, wrap each bowl in colorful cellophane, then attach a gift card that includes instructions for serving and storing the pudding.

Martha Stewart's Candied Bacon by Martha Stewart

This brunch favorite is sweet, savory and a little spicy. The brown sugar and cayenne add multidimensional flavor and help cut the richness of the salty bacon.

Martha Stewart's Famous Eggnog by Martha Stewart

When I published this recipe in my first book, "Entertaining," I wrote that this eggnog was "so rich it needs no accompaniment." This original recipe is made with plenty of bourbon, cognac, dark rum, heavy cream and a dozen eggs — good thing it serves a crowd.

If you like those festive holiday recipes, you should also try these:

Noël Nut Balls by Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart's Meyer-Lemon Shortbread Wreath Cookies by Martha Stewart Living

This article was originally published on TODAY.com