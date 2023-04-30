The secret behind Martha Stewart’s glowy complexion is just $11

There are certain celebrities who never seem to age, and Martha Stewart is definitely one of them. The 81-year-old caused quite a stir a couple of months ago by showing off her "great" skin in a slew of "unfiltered" selfies on Instagram. There is no denying how incredible she looks, and we found out the secret behind her glowing complexion: It's L’Oreal's Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, and it can be yours for a mere $12 at Amazon.

On her website Martha revealed the 14 beauty products she swears by, and this glow-enhancing priming lotion was one of them. Her trusted makeup artist of nearly 10 years, Daisy Toye, said she applies the it to Martha's face after SPF to add dewiness and create "a smooth canvas for makeup." Not only does the product hydrate and moisturize your skin, thanks to the infusion of glycerin and shea butter, but its illuminating color tint helps enhance your skin’s natural glow too.

The multitasker can be worn on its own for a natural look, worn as a primer under foundation if you prefer more coverage, or you can use it to contour your face by applying it to target areas. It’s available in four shades, ranging from fair to deep, and it can be used on your body and your face.

Get your glow on like Martha! (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images and Amazon)

Martha’s not the only one who swears by this glowy product — more than 15,000 Amazon shoppers have given it their five-star seal of approval as well. “I’ve been using this product for seven months and I’ve been complimented almost weekly about how I get my skin to look so dewy and glowy,” raved one. “I use this all over with a good coverage foundation and I’ve never felt/looked so sunkissed. Such an amazing product for a killer price!”

People of all ages love how youthful it makes their skin look. “I use this product under my foundation and it gives a natural luminosity to my complexion. My 60-year-old skin looks wonderful with either this product under my foundation or on top of my foundation on the high points of my face such as cheekbones, brow area, etc.,” wrote a middle-aged fan.

Others love it so much it’s the only product they reach for every single day. “Makes my face flawless, said a five-star reviewer before adding, “AMAZING!!!!!! I use this product literally every single day and get compliments on how flawless my skin looks; radiant and glowing, non-greasy and is probably one of the best products I have ever used.”

Perhaps best of all is its affordable price. It can be yours for a mere $12! Get your glow on like Martha and add one to your cart now.

L'Oréal Paris L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Instantly hydrate and highlight your skin with Lumi Glotion for a gorgeous, luminous look — choose from multiple shades to best enhance your glow!

