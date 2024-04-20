MARTA holds community gardening event ahead of Earth Day
MARTA held a free, family-friendly event on Saturday that they say highlights their environmentally conscious community programs.
An educational event was held at Indian Creek Station at the Global Growers Community Garden.
MARTA says the event highlighted the importance of community gardening, sustainable agriculture, and environmental stewardship.
Participants were able to learn about pollinators, tour the farm with the East African women who run it, and enjoy live performances and lawn games.
