Marshwood High School 2024 graduates 'revel in the journey'
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Rain interrupted the ceremony but didn’t stop Marshwood High School graduation Friday.
“I’ll try to make it quick because I’m soaked!” said Jacob Bynum, the third student speaker, who spoke post-rainstorm.
The rain lasted about 15 minutes in the middle of the ceremony, coming down on students as they received their diplomas. Parents, friends, and other onlookers ran for cover.
“Well, this will be memorable for them,” remarked one, huddled under a patch of trees.
Post-rain, the sun emerged as the seniors marched away from their seats and tossed their caps in the air. Their tassels, switched from right to left to signify their graduation, danced in the evening sun’s rays.
A COVID class
Overcoming the rain was perhaps a minor hurdle for the Class of 2024, who started their high school years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Julia Bradshaw said the transition from the online year of freshman year to in-person sophomore year was “definitely” one of the biggest challenges of her high school career.
“I know it’s kind of lame because it was like four or five years ago, but it’s so valid,” Bradshaw said. “It was so weird, and now we’re graduating. I’m like, 'Wait what’s happening?!”
In her speech, class historian Pearl Wynne said she wanted to “avoid the message that even in the wake of COVID 19 we still managed to graduate.”
“As if not graduating was ever in question,” Wynne said.
Bynum said while it was hard starting high school online, they’ve continued to grow and have made many positive memories together, like getting spirit week after a “three-year drought” and other “endless high jinks.” Bynum won the school’s non-violent “assassin” game.
“Our journey has been long and arduous. But now as we reach the top of the mountain, we can finally pause to savor the view,” Bynum said. “Let's revel in the journey of making memories that will last a lifetime.”
Marshwood graduates look forward to the future and reflect fondly
Kayley Lin joined Bynum and Wynne as the three student speakers at Marshwood graduation. They all spoke to the highs and lows of high school, looked to the future, and made inside jokes.
Serena Cahill said that her biggest accomplishment in high school was learning to focus on herself as well as her schoolwork.
“if you're working too hard on certain things, you can let go of yourself,” said Cahill. “And when I started to just have an even balance and also just do good for myself as well as doing good in school, I really felt a lot better internally as well.”
Cahill is excited to go to University of New Hampshire next year. Describing herself as a bookworm, she is going to study journalism.
Several seniors, like Jackson Buckley and Tyler Burns, said they’re excited to make some money post high school. Buckley is hoping to be an electrician, while Burns is heading to Southern Maine Community College for two years.
Buckley said he’ll miss the community of Marshwood High.
“The community here is pretty strong. It's definitely more of a welcoming community more than just kind of, like, pushing each other away,” Buckley said. "That's not really common."
More: Meet Marshwood High School's top 10 students in Class of 2024
Marshwood High School Class of 2024
Abigail Mae Adams
Brayden Allen
Bryce Allen
Liam B. Alley
Logan T. Ash
Jacob M. Ashtari
~◊Abagail M. Astbury
~◊Montana-Rae Ballou
Liam Belcourt
+Lily Bernier
Ryan Boivin
~◊Mason Bouras
+Caleb Boyle
Julia Elle Bradshaw
Liam Brewster
Addison M. Brown
Jackson M. Buckley
Cameron Buckman
Tyler Burns
Jacob Bynum
Serena Cahill
Megan Callahan
Ethan Carr
Stella R. Case
Ronan Casey
+*Leah Ann Cavanaugh
Maren Chapman
Owen J. Clark
Sarah Christina Ribeiro Gabi Clemar
Bryce Payne Cogswell
+Kiley Colman
Liam Connors
Logan Cole Coussoule
+*Stella Cullity
+*Grace Dalton
+*Pamela G. Daskoski
Benjamin Amedee Davila
+*Madisyn Denault
Marina Dias
~Kenai Clyde C. Diaz
Luke Dockham
Michael Doherty
Kaley Marie Donovan
+Hannah Doran
~Aaron Doubleday
+*Kayleigh Dowd
+Carter Ducey
Noah Dures
Katherine England
Justin Mark Farnham
William Thomas Faulkner
+Natalie Filippov
Noah Fitzgerald
Lukas Joseph Flynn
Mason Anthony Foote
Aidan Foret
+*Katelyn C. Friberg
Marina Leigh Friedman
+*Ava Gilmore
~◊Jonathan Paul Giroux
Jared Hamilton Glidden
Ryan Mark Gonroski
+Grace Goodwin
Seth Goodwin
Rowyn K. Gould
+Marley Graham
Dylan L. Grassi
+Grace W. Gray
Isabella M. Gray
~Brighton Trevor Halverson
Lillian Isabel Hammond
Camryn Beth Hart
+*Ella Beth Holland
Jack Holton
Hannah Marie Hopkins
+Samson S. Horton
+*Elizabeth Houghton
+^*Lauren Virginia Hunting
+*Rachel Elizabeth Johnson
James I. Jones
Gwenivere Lilian Kane
Joshua Robert Keen
Maren Kelley
+~Ella Kelly
+Andrew Robert Layton
Mason Leach
+*Sadie Lewis
Erin Lindgren
Adam S. MacDaniels-Ciaccio
Shannen Maldonis
Camden Marcotte
Zackary S. H. Martin
+*Sarah Elizabeth McClellan
Brandon R. McCormack
Olivia McCusker
Elle S. McDaniel
+*Iza McKean
James Melino
Jacob Mitchell
^~◊*Ella Montanus
+Rowan A. Nabel
+~◊Alexandra E. Nichols
+*Ayla L. O’Leary
Benjamin Tyler O’Neil
Harrison Page
Avani Pakasi
Erika Parker
Riley Parnham
Colin Phipps
+William Poteracki
+*Hadley A. Prewitt
~◊*Aidan T. Pride
~Brianne Prisby
Rowan Pruett
Noah Quater
Kyle V. Ready
+Joseph Riddell
Matthew Roberge
Scott James Rutkowski
Katherine Sanborn
Mercedez Sanchez
Benjamin Santisi
+Luca Miles Sanzone
Faith Marie Saunders
Cameron Scott Scanlon
+McKenzie Shaw
Connor W. Shepard
Lillian Sintiris
Allison R. Smith
+Stella Sorbello
+Douglass Starkey
Colin Everett Sunderland
Margaret Swenson
Ryan Michael Taylor
Jacob M. Theriault
Roman Tourtelotte
+*Jaelin Trager
Savannah M. Tuttle
Liam C. Verrill
+*Rowan Waddell
~◊Andrew D. Webber
Aiden Drake Weeks
Jasmine Wendell
+Bradley James Wentworth
Olivia Wiggin
+Kaydence Nicole Wilder
Key:
~Career Technical Honors
◊ National Technical Honor Society
+Honor Graduate
*National Honor Society
^Tri-M
This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Marshwood High School 2024 graduates 'revel in the journey'