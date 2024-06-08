Marshwood High School 2024 graduates 'revel in the journey'

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Rain interrupted the ceremony but didn’t stop Marshwood High School graduation Friday.

“I’ll try to make it quick because I’m soaked!” said Jacob Bynum, the third student speaker, who spoke post-rainstorm.

Marshwood High School graduates, left to right, Caleb Boyle, Julia Bradshaw and Liam Brewster Friday, June 7, 2024.

The rain lasted about 15 minutes in the middle of the ceremony, coming down on students as they received their diplomas. Parents, friends, and other onlookers ran for cover.

“Well, this will be memorable for them,” remarked one, huddled under a patch of trees.

Post-rain, the sun emerged as the seniors marched away from their seats and tossed their caps in the air. Their tassels, switched from right to left to signify their graduation, danced in the evening sun’s rays.

A COVID class

Marshwood High School Graduation on June 7, pre rainstorm.

Overcoming the rain was perhaps a minor hurdle for the Class of 2024, who started their high school years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julia Bradshaw said the transition from the online year of freshman year to in-person sophomore year was “definitely” one of the biggest challenges of her high school career.

“I know it’s kind of lame because it was like four or five years ago, but it’s so valid,” Bradshaw said. “It was so weird, and now we’re graduating. I’m like, 'Wait what’s happening?!”

In her speech, class historian Pearl Wynne said she wanted to “avoid the message that even in the wake of COVID 19 we still managed to graduate.”

“As if not graduating was ever in question,” Wynne said.

Bynum said while it was hard starting high school online, they’ve continued to grow and have made many positive memories together, like getting spirit week after a “three-year drought” and other “endless high jinks.” Bynum won the school’s non-violent “assassin” game.

“Our journey has been long and arduous. But now as we reach the top of the mountain, we can finally pause to savor the view,” Bynum said. “Let's revel in the journey of making memories that will last a lifetime.”

Marshwood High School graduates walking on the track Friday, June 7, 2024. Bryce Allen wore a cap decorated with rubber duckies.

Marshwood graduates look forward to the future and reflect fondly

Kayley Lin joined Bynum and Wynne as the three student speakers at Marshwood graduation. They all spoke to the highs and lows of high school, looked to the future, and made inside jokes.

Serena Cahill said that her biggest accomplishment in high school was learning to focus on herself as well as her schoolwork.

Marshwood High School graduates Serena Cahill (left) and Megan Callahan on Friday, June 7, 2024.

“if you're working too hard on certain things, you can let go of yourself,” said Cahill. “And when I started to just have an even balance and also just do good for myself as well as doing good in school, I really felt a lot better internally as well.”

Cahill is excited to go to University of New Hampshire next year. Describing herself as a bookworm, she is going to study journalism.

Several seniors, like Jackson Buckley and Tyler Burns, said they’re excited to make some money post high school. Buckley is hoping to be an electrician, while Burns is heading to Southern Maine Community College for two years.

Marshwood High School graduates, from left, Jackson Buckley, Tyler Burns, and Jacob Bynum on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Buckley said he’ll miss the community of Marshwood High.

“The community here is pretty strong. It's definitely more of a welcoming community more than just kind of, like, pushing each other away,” Buckley said. "That's not really common."

More: Meet Marshwood High School's top 10 students in Class of 2024

Marshwood High School Class of 2024

Abigail Mae Adams

Brayden Allen

Bryce Allen

Liam B. Alley

Logan T. Ash

Jacob M. Ashtari

~◊Abagail M. Astbury

~◊Montana-Rae Ballou

Liam Belcourt

+Lily Bernier

Ryan Boivin

~◊Mason Bouras

+Caleb Boyle

Julia Elle Bradshaw

Liam Brewster

Addison M. Brown

Jackson M. Buckley

Cameron Buckman

Tyler Burns

Jacob Bynum

Serena Cahill

Megan Callahan

Ethan Carr

Stella R. Case

Ronan Casey

+*Leah Ann Cavanaugh

Maren Chapman

Owen J. Clark

Sarah Christina Ribeiro Gabi Clemar

Bryce Payne Cogswell

+Kiley Colman

Liam Connors

Logan Cole Coussoule

+*Stella Cullity

+*Grace Dalton

+*Pamela G. Daskoski

Benjamin Amedee Davila

+*Madisyn Denault

Marina Dias

~Kenai Clyde C. Diaz

Luke Dockham

Michael Doherty

Kaley Marie Donovan

+Hannah Doran

~Aaron Doubleday

+*Kayleigh Dowd

+Carter Ducey

Noah Dures

Katherine England

Justin Mark Farnham

William Thomas Faulkner

+Natalie Filippov

Noah Fitzgerald

Lukas Joseph Flynn

Mason Anthony Foote

Aidan Foret

+*Katelyn C. Friberg

Marina Leigh Friedman

+*Ava Gilmore

~◊Jonathan Paul Giroux

Jared Hamilton Glidden

Ryan Mark Gonroski

+Grace Goodwin

Seth Goodwin

Rowyn K. Gould

+Marley Graham

Dylan L. Grassi

+Grace W. Gray

Isabella M. Gray

~Brighton Trevor Halverson

Lillian Isabel Hammond

Camryn Beth Hart

+*Ella Beth Holland

Jack Holton

Hannah Marie Hopkins

+Samson S. Horton

+*Elizabeth Houghton

+^*Lauren Virginia Hunting

+*Rachel Elizabeth Johnson

James I. Jones

Gwenivere Lilian Kane

Joshua Robert Keen

Maren Kelley

+~Ella Kelly

+Andrew Robert Layton

Mason Leach

+*Sadie Lewis

Erin Lindgren

Adam S. MacDaniels-Ciaccio

Shannen Maldonis

Camden Marcotte

Zackary S. H. Martin

+*Sarah Elizabeth McClellan

Brandon R. McCormack

Olivia McCusker

Elle S. McDaniel

+*Iza McKean

James Melino

Jacob Mitchell

^~◊*Ella Montanus

+Rowan A. Nabel

+~◊Alexandra E. Nichols

+*Ayla L. O’Leary

Benjamin Tyler O’Neil

Harrison Page

Avani Pakasi

Erika Parker

Riley Parnham

Colin Phipps

+William Poteracki

+*Hadley A. Prewitt

~◊*Aidan T. Pride

~Brianne Prisby

Rowan Pruett

Noah Quater

Kyle V. Ready

+Joseph Riddell

Matthew Roberge

Scott James Rutkowski

Katherine Sanborn

Mercedez Sanchez

Benjamin Santisi

+Luca Miles Sanzone

Faith Marie Saunders

Cameron Scott Scanlon

+McKenzie Shaw

Connor W. Shepard

Lillian Sintiris

Allison R. Smith

+Stella Sorbello

+Douglass Starkey

Colin Everett Sunderland

Margaret Swenson

Ryan Michael Taylor

Jacob M. Theriault

Roman Tourtelotte

+*Jaelin Trager

Savannah M. Tuttle

Liam C. Verrill

+*Rowan Waddell

~◊Andrew D. Webber

Aiden Drake Weeks

Jasmine Wendell

+Bradley James Wentworth

Olivia Wiggin

+Kaydence Nicole Wilder

Key:

~Career Technical Honors

◊ National Technical Honor Society

+Honor Graduate

*National Honor Society

^Tri-M

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Marshwood High School 2024 graduates 'revel in the journey'