The Marshmallow Sofa Is the Statement Piece We All Need

From cloud-like comfort to curved silhouettes, sofas are dominating the home conversations right now. And interior designer Leanne Ford is here to usher in a new furniture trend: the marshmallow sofa. The Crate & Barrel piece is inspired by Ford’s favorite puffer jacket and literal marshmallows, as well as Italian furniture design from the 1980s. It blends her signature laid-back style with an added edge. “It’s been in the works for years,” Ford said at a press event for her new collection with the retailer. "And I finally feel like people are ready for it.” (And they are.)

As part of the launch, the Pittsburgh-based designer took over an event space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn to showcase her new lineup. And among the parachute-covered hallways and handcrafted, ceramic tableware, there was a clear fan favorite, the aforementioned Mellow Sofa. Countless photos were taken in and around the piece, and because Ford is a fan of having her furniture pieces in the middle of a room, the back of the sofa is equally as beautiful as the front.

Large, seamed squares give the sofa the look of being covered with a quilt, but it’s actually a duvet-style cover that can be removed and machine-washed. The sofa is crafted from Crate & Barrel’s Solana fabric that they describe as a “100 percent cotton performance fabric with a washed finish, soft hand and stain-resistant ease.” The material is comfortable to sit on and is designed to only get softer with age. During our conversation, Ford mentioned that the textile was chosen for easy-cleaning and stain-resistance purposes, both of these elements are a must-have in Ford's all neutral interiors, especially for customers with little kids.

At nearly 49 inches deep, the sofa is nine inches deeper than the iconic cloud couch—and there no cushion fluffing is required. While this may seem too deep, even for a sofa made for lounging around, due to its low height, it was still easy for me to get in and out of without building up momentum. There are no removable or adjustable back or side cushions, but this sofa is soft, even at its corners, so additional filling would only look (and feel) unnecessary. Internally, the sofa is made from solid hardwood, foam seat cushioning, and a sinuous wire suspension which feels firm and supportive, but with enough give that I was still able to relax and sink into the form.



Courtesy of Crate and Barrel

If you like to coordinate your furniture pieces, the Mellow is available in an armchair version as well. The armchair comes with a surprise. As I sat in it at the event, Ford quickly took the opportunity to showcase its hidden swivel base by spinning me around. I can confirm that it moves quietly, quickly, and doesn’t rock—if you prefer to be stationary. “It’s my new favorite place to work from home,” Ford said of the piece. She even ensured it had the ultimate surface area conducive for work. She added in extra wide arms, which holds her laptop, journals, and a cup of coffee so she can make it through her schedule of video calls. Although the Mellow sofa won’t ship until mid-summer, I can promise that its pillow-y form is well worth the wait.

