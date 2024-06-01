Mars Hill miller Metcalf delivering food, hope to Appalachian communities

Justin Metcalf, middle, stands with Panther, West Virginia residents Ernest "Little Man" Blankenship and Eric Blankenship after Metcalf and members of his Mars Hill church delivered a grist mill to the West Virginia community.

MARS HILL - A Mars Hill man has made fans the world over in producing videos of him working on mills at his home along Metcalf Creek Loop Road. Now, Justin Metcalf has won the hearts of hundreds of Southern Appalachian residents after he and his church delivered food to rural families in West Virginia.

On May 18, Metcalf led members of his California Creek Baptist Church to a remote area outside of Panther, West Virginia, where residents were dealing with a food desert situation in which the nearest store carrying food was roughly a 90-minute drive.

"It's kind of below Wells, West Virginia. It's back in the mountains, right in the corner between Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia," Metcalf said. "The coal mines went out, and everybody that could move out did, and everybody is just left there, and they don't have anything to eat and nowhere to work."

When Metcalf heard members of his church at California Creek Baptist Church were headed to West Virginia for a mission trip, he knew that the trip would align perfectly with his calling: to aid Appalachian communities by bringing back healthy foods and restore the sense of community that community grain mills provided.

Metcalf is building another grist mill, which he helped deliver to the West Virginia residents, and from there he plans to teach the residents how to make their own food.

The mill is part of Metcalf's Grain Mills for Communities project.

"I'm going to haul a ton of corn up there so they can grind corn meal and maybe some grits," Metcalf said prior to his trip. "The first week I went up there, when I decided to build this grist mill, was in late January."

And now that he's back in the shop full-time, he's as energized as ever, he said, as he's purchased a three-phase motor to operate one of his other mills.

"I'm excited. This is the first time I've done anything with an electric motor, and I can set the speed exactly where it needs to be. It's just really efficient," Metcalf said.

Metcalf also works to help other millers restore their mills, and has even met with other millers throughout the country, including some in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.

As for his source for acquiring crops to mill, Metcalf found a man named Sammy Phillips who was in Boonville in Yadkin County. At the time of their meeting, Metcalf said Phillips was 95 years old and still leading him up and down staircases throughout a three-story milling operation.

When he started his YouTube page in 2021-22, where he uploads videos talking about grain mills, he heard from residents across the globe praising him for teaching them about mills and the history of community mills.

"In the olden days, every community had a grain mill," Metcalf said. "People couldn't travel long distances, they couldn't run to town to the grocery store to get products like that. If they lived in town, they might have been able to get them, but most likely there was still a grain mill in town.

"When things got centralized and commercialized, grain mills faded out because commercial products that were ground in a big commercial operation somewhere, they took over that. It was easier just to go by the store and buy a sack of flour or corn mill. That's what started the decline of community grain mills."

Mars Hill resident Justin Metcalf readies his grist mill prior to showing The News-Record & Sentinel reporter Johnny Casey an instructional video on how to operate the mill.

As a result, some of the healthiest ingredients of the foods were removed from the product to keep the goods on the shelves longer. So, there's a health advantage to using grain mills too, Metcalf reminds his viewers.

"Like on wheat, they took out just the endosperm, the biggest part of the wheat," Metcalf said. "All the bran, all the other stuff where the good nutrition and fiber is at, they took that away and separated it out. So, when you get back to a community grain mill, you get back to eating whole grains. That's what's best for us: fresh stone-milled whole grains.

"I've had many people say to me, 'Justin, why don't you just go to the store and buy a loaf of bread?' But that's because they've never tasted what a loaf of bread tastes like when it's made with a fresh-milled grain. This commercial food has kind of gotten folks off the track of knowing what good food is. If you know what good food is, it's well worth the time and effort to obtain that food."

Metcalf has more than 16,000 followers on his YouTube page, Appalachia's Metcalf Mills.

"It's going to make a bigger difference in their lives than I ever thought it would for anybody," Metcalf said of the Panther mill. "Some of them still have dirt floors and no plumbing in their house."

According to Metcalf, the region was stricken with flooding a few years back, and the local water source is now contaminated by coal from the mines.

"Their water up there, the sulfur from the water has contaminated their water. The average lifespan is just 54," Metcalf said, adding that he and the church group brought a water filtering system to the West Virginia town May 18 as well.

According to healthdata.org, men in West Virginia's McDowell County, where Panther is, live an average of 63.5 years, well below the national average of 76.5. Women in McDowell County live an average of 71.5 years; the national average is 81.2.

But the grist mill for the West Virginia residents is just the first of many in his Grain Mills for Communities project, Metcalf said.

"When I started that project, I had no idea what a blessing and what it would mean to a community," he said. "I had hopes and dreams, but I am amazed at how it is going."

Mars Hill resident Justin Metcalf is pictured here in his Mars Hill shop with his daughter, Charlotte.

The family tradition

Building and using mills was a family tradition among the Metcalf men.

"When I was growing up, Daddy would tell me stories about going to the mill on Saturday with my Grandpa and his brother Elmer, who ran a little community grist mill and would grind people's corn on Saturdays," Metcalf said.

"Dad was just a littl boy, maybe 8 years old, and they'd be grinding and he said he'd stick his hand under that spout and that corn mill would be coming out of there, and he said it'd be warm from warming up and coming out of them stones.

"He said he'd eat it right out of his hand, and talked about how good it was, and he just got me interested in it, and that just got in my thinking."

Now, years later, after caring for his ailing parents before they died last year, Metcalf is back to his calling.

"I was trying to get everything set up, and then my parents got sick, and I just couldn't do it," Metcalf said. "I had to be at the house. I'd come down here and try to work, and a little while Dad would call needing something, and I finally just said, 'I can't do both. I'm going to have to just stay here and take care of both of them, and that's what I'd done.'"

Justin Metcalf stands beside the grist mill he delivered to a community in Panther, West Virginia in May.

The importance of community

The connection among people is a big motivation for Metcalf in his project, as the mills tend to band a community together in an age of distractions and disconnect, he said.

Metcalf first met with the West Virginia residents in January, and immediately returned home to work on the grist mill for the Panther community.

There may have been a component of "as fate would have it" to the story of Metcalf meeting with the Panther residents.

On the day prior to the January trip, one of Metcalf's friends at California Creek suggested he accompany the team on the trek to West Virginia, as Metcalf had just broken up with his girlfriend the day before.

"If that hadn't have happened, I wouldn't have went on that trip," Metcalf said. "We've got to go on. Hard things happen to us, and we just have to persevere."

Metcalf is no stranger to grief, which is partly what fuels him to give back to others and to celebrate loved ones and friends.

"When my parents passed away, that's the hardest thing I've ever been through," he said. "I lost my older brother in 2008 of a heart attack. He was 19 when I was born, so he's like a second dad to me, with my dad being sick. Me and him were really close. He died of a heart attack on my mother's birthday."

Metcalf's hand-built grist mill could potentially feed more than 600 people in the remote West Virginia area, as the device grinds corn into corn meal and wheat to be prepared for healthy food.

"If we take a ton of corn up there, that'll allow each family about 5 pounds of corn meal a week to eat on," Metcalf said. "I'm trying to figure out how to make it sustainable."

While visiting West Virginia, Metcalf met with two residents named Ernest "Little Man" Blankenship and Eric Blankenship. "Little Man" is a lifelong resident of the area, and donated his old library to be used for the grain mill to feed the community.

Metcalf said he plans to train both to be millers and mill grain for their community, and the impact was felt right away.

"Eric was the happiest I have ever seen him the day we delivered the grain mill," Metcalf said.

In a lot of ways, the feeling is reciprocal, as the West Virginia community is helping bring more joy back to Metcalf, too.

"After my parents had just passed away, I got really down and out, kind of depressed, and I couldn't do everything I was needing to do," Metcalf said. "I was trying to keep work going and raise my two daughters. But, I couldn't do this. It wasn't time, until I went into that school in West Virginia.

"If I was going to build these grist mills just to sell, with all these people supporting and helping, that didn't feel right to me. I wanted to give back somehow. When I went into that school in West Virginia, I knew this is how I'm going to give back. These people need this."

