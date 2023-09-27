Marni Hosts Its PFW Debut in Karl Lagerfeld's Former Home

In a much anticipated showcase, Marni debuted at Paris Fashion Week in a private residence once owned by Karl Lagerfeld. The Spring/Summer 2024 collection saw the brand's first entry into Paris with show notes that questioned the senses of the city: "Paris, where are you? And what's that scent, all around? Is it real? It must be, I can sense it, feel it, touch it…A blooming meadow beyond the windows, to lose yourself in. Paris, la ville baroque – there you are."

Under the helm of Francesco Risso, the brand presented a whirlwind of garments from ready-to-wear to elevated performance.

Read on to hear Hypebae's recap below.

WHO: Marni played host to a global gathering of actors, musicians and creative talent including Erykah Badu, Usher, Quavo and Issa Rae. Nothing lights up our eyes more than seeing Paloma Elsesser grace the runway, this time in a cropped, olive long sleeve and brown suede, floor length skirt.

WHERE: As stated, the topic on everyone's minds leading up to the show was the venue. Karl Lagerfeld's former home is located on 51 rue de l'université and boasts a plethora of chandeliers, rustic mirrors and a dreamy backyard plaza. Marni took the opportunity to use every crevice of the space, by having models walk through its rooms and around the back terrace.

SEE: The whimsical collection's garments consisted of the brand's classic stripped jackets, mini capes and checkered pant suits. This season A-frame sleeveless shirts also made an appearance over wide leg trousers. Billowing cotton skirts were placed over vibrant knit tights while over-sized bags arrived in pale blue and green. The standout offering in the collection was a trio of metallic petal dresses which were paired with handcrafted chrome accessories. As for footwear, pointed-toe flats reigned supreme.



HEAR: The models walked to a live symphony including cellists, guitarist and violinists placed in various rooms throughout the home.

TOUCH: Key fabrics included metallic petals, thick suede, collaged flowers and a collection of the brand's staple mohair sweaters. As the creative director shared in the press notes regarding the clothes, "I touch them and I am being touched."

TASTE: While floral is far from groundbreaking in Spring/Summer offerings, we're seeing a recurring theme of handcrafted petals and dried flowers filling the runways this season. While this is a nod to warmer months it could also be a welcoming of nostalgic craft, memories of time spent outside of city scapes and a return to mother nature as inspiration.