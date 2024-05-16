In the market for new bikes and gear? Complete our cycling survey for the chance to win a $150 or £150 Amazon voucher

At Bike Perfect we aim to give you the best bike-buying advice possible and to do this we need your help. It's no secret that the cycling industry is going through a bit of a tight spot with manufacturers, retailers, and shops all feeling the squeeze right now.

This has a ripple effect on the consumer, so to get a better understanding of how our audience is feeling about spending on bikes and gear in the current economic climate, we'd love to hear your opinions.

Have changes in the cycling industry affected your cycling interests? What influences your purchases? And what are you looking to spend on over the next few months? We want to hear what you think about the bike industry in 2024.

Bike Perfect's parent company, Future, has set up a Cycling Survey to gather the opinions of people such as yourself. As a thanks to all those who take the time to complete it, there is a prize draw at the end for the chance to win a $150 / £150 Amazon voucher.

Views of the Cane Creek Invert gravel suspension fork

So please let us know your thoughts. The survey shouldn't take longer than 10 minutes to complete and to say thank you for your time, your name will be placed into an optional prize draw for a chance to win* an Amazon voucher worth $150 or £150 (depending on your location). *T&Cs apply

The survey is open to those based in the UK, US, Canada, and selected countries in Europe and runs till the 10th of June 2024. Hit the link below to get involved.

Take part in our survey

Good luck in the prize draw and we look forward to hearing from you!