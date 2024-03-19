Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Offloads California Mansion for $29.6 Million

Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg appears to be behind the quiet $29.6 million sale of a European-inspired house in Woodside, California, The Real Deal reports. The 4,800-square-foot home changed hands on March 4, according to records accessed by TRD.

The property was tied to the Facebook co-founder through the analysis of a dizzying list of anonymous entities that evokes lines of red string on a corkboard. Stick with us, here: The entity that sold the mansion is managed by an LLC that shares the business address of an entity which has been reported as the owner of Zuckerberg’s private jet.

Highlights of the four-bedroom and four-bathroom abode include an updated Tuscan-inspired chef’s kitchen with a skylight, a movie room, and a wood-paneled office with a green marble fireplace.

The estate’s outdoor amenities include expansive terraces, alfresco dining areas, a swimming pool, a spa, an outdoor kitchen, a hefty double-sided concrete fireplace, and a bocce ball court. There’s also a four-car garage and electric car charging stations.

Zuckerberg appears to have purchased it back in December 2021. That same year, he spent $53 million on 600 acres of land on Kauai, nearly doubling his holdings there; in 2014, the tech billionaire bought over 700 acres on the Hawaiian island. In January, Zuck shared glimpses of the compound—which reportedly includes a 5,000-square-foot underground bunker—on social media.

See the video.

The social media mogul seems to be reducing his real estate holdings in the Golden State. In 2022, Zuckerberg sold a San Francisco home for $31 million after a decade of ownership. He maintains a complex of neighboring properties in Palo Alto and two adjoining parcels in Lake Tahoe.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

