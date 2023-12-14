Is Mark Zuckerberg Prepping a Doomsday Bunker in Kauai?

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What is Mark Zuckerberg building over in Hawaii? According to a lengthy investigation by Wired, the Facebook cofounder and his wife Priscilla Chan may be putting together a pricey residential compound with all the trappings of an elite post-apocalyptic bunker on Kauai.

The Zucks—who are known for owning thoroughly modern, gargantuan properties—assembled the 1,400-acre estate known as Koolau Ranch over multiple transactions starting in August of 2014. Reportedly, the compound will generate its own energy, grow its own food, and include a 5,000-square-foot underground bunker that comes with a blast-resistant door, a living space, and an escape hatch.

The Meta founder’s compounds are also known for their privacy, and Koolau Ranch is no different. Almost everyone working on the project has signed a non-disclosure agreement and, according to Wired, there have been several firings over workers posting about the project on social media. The publication says that crews working on specific projects are forbidden to discuss their jobs with any team members outside of the one to which they belong.

According to public records and a secret source, Wired shares that the estate is nearly complete. The main quarters are said to consist of over a dozen buildings, with at least 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms. The area is centered around two massive mansions comparable in size to a professional football field, containing offices, elevators, conference rooms, and an industrial-size kitchen. And, reminiscent of a sci-fi movie, many of the compound’s doors will be soundproofed, operated via keypad, or will be “blind doors,” made to imitate the design of the surrounding walls.

A tunnel will allegedly connect the two mansions and will provide a route to the bunker. A nearby building on the property will reportedly boast a full-size gym, pools, a sauna, a hot tub, a cold plunge pool, and a tennis court. And there’ll even be 11 treehouses linked by rope bridges so guests never have to touch the ground when jumping between the structures. Zuckerberg has already hosted two corporate events (that Wired knows of) on the property.

Conservative estimates put the total price of the compound at a cool $270 million.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

