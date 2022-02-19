Mark Wahlberg says he wakes up in the middle of the night so he can workout before starting his day

Actor Mark Wahlberg, 50, revealed he wakes up at 2:30 a.m. and is in bed by 7:30 p.m. It's all part of his intense daily wellness routine, which includes workouts and lots of prayer. (Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Mark Wahlberg's day is half over by the time most of us climb out of bed.

The Uncharted star, 50, opened up about his intense lifestyle when a photographer on the street asked about his daily routine. Wahlberg subsequently revealed he starts his day in the middle of the night so he can get in a good workout before he starts his actual work day.

"Tomorrow I'm getting up [at] 2:30, in the gym [by] 3:30, finish about 5:30, go to work 7:30," Wahlberg told the camera, Fox News reported, which caught him while promoting his new film. He noted that there's "a lot of prayer" in between all that physical activity.

In addition to putting in the work at the gym and in his spiritual life, Wahlberg spends plenty of time on his professional endeavors as an actor and producer. Much his day is spent "reading, script work, then I've got a bunch of interviews," he said.

Wahlberg is just as disciplined when it comes to when he eats.

"I probably won't eat a meal until – last meal today [was] 6, so tomorrow probably noontime," Wahlberg explained.

This isn't the first time Wahlberg has revealed his intensive workout routine. While he frequently shows off videos and photos from his time in gym on his social media pages, Wahlberg went into a bit more detail of his regimen when he shared his daily schedule back in 2018. In a screenshot posted to his Instagram page, he explained his typical day involves two workouts, four meals, three snacks, and a cryotherapy session.

Mark Wahlberg revealed his daily routine in 2018. (Instagram/Mark Wahlberg)

Wahlberg is known for his washboard abs, but maintaining that strict regimen is harder than it appears. Fellow fitness aficionado and star of the big screen Channing Tatum admitted you basically "have to starve yourself" to achieve the abs he has in the male stripper franchise, Magic Mike.

"It's hard to look like that. Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural," Tatum said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "That's not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don't think when you're that lean, it's actually healthy."

Story continues

The process is so intensive that Tatum admitted he hesitated to take on the third installment of the franchise, and had to resist all salt before appearing on camera to avoid bloating. He said the ultra-cut look doesn't last particularly long either.

"Why — when it takes like, I don't know, two months to get really lean — in three days, you can lose it?" Tatum said. "It's gone. I was like, 'What happened?'”

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.