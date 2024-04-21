MarionMade!: Dorothy Weichenthal still a Renaissance woman at 98

Each week, this series shares MarionMade! stories of our many wonderful people, places, products and programs in the greater Marion community. To read more positive stories of Marion, or to share some of your own, visit us at marionmade.org or on social media.

In 98 years, Dorothy (Guidus) Weichenthal has experienced a roller coaster of experiences. The secret to her long life, she shares, is “to laugh every day.”

Weichenthal was born in 1926 and raised in Elmira Heights, New York, years before sliced bread was invented. She is the granddaughter of Ukrainian immigrants.

Weichenthal grew up during the Great Depression. She recalls listening to the first news reports about the bombing of Pearl Harbor on the radio with her father on Sunday afternoon of Dec. 7, 1941.

Dorothy Weichenthal is a poet, artist, writer and painter.

She graduated from high school at 16 and went to an interior design school in New York City during World War II. When the war ended, though, interior design jobs and many others went to the flood of returning servicemen.

Undeterred, Weichenthal worked hard. She met her future husband, Gerhardt (Gary) Weichenthal, in her grandmother’s bar in Elmira. When offered a job in California, she and a girlfriend drove across the country in 1951. On her way, Dorothy saw the mushroom cloud of a nuclear test.

“It really wasn't that impressive,” Weichenthal reports.

Dorothy and Gary Weichenthal were married for 61 years and had five children.

In love, Gary followed her west and proposed. They were married for 61 years until Gary’s death at age 90 in 2013.

Family life begins on small New York farm

The couple bought a small farm in Avon, New York. They had five children in 10 years. While Gary farmed, worked in factories and hauled lumber, Dorothy cared for the children without modern conveniences.

“Mom is a saint. Not because she is perfect, but because she survived raising five children and did and continues to do so much for us. When one of us became ill, all of us became sick,” son David Weichenthal said. “She was always there when we needed her. We drove her to the brink of sanity, but she came back from the brink with humor and music and art.”

“My children are my best friends,” Dorothy says.

Dorothy Weichenthal continues to paint in her 99th year. She loves landscapes.

Before 911 was invented, her toddler alerted her to a fire in the barn. Dorothy had to call three fire departments before one would respond. The barn was a total loss.

After being awakened by eager teenagers at 2 a.m. on Christmas morning, Dorothy and Gary created a new family tradition. They opened presents on Christmas Eve before the midnight church service so everyone could sleep in the next day.

Dorothy was never afraid to push for change. She organized her neighbors to successfully change their road from Swamp Street to Garden Street, a name inspired by Dorothy’s lifelong passion.

Dorothy Weichenthal spent decades making food from scratch, including her homemade apple pies.

A new place to call home

The Weichenthals moved to Marion in the 1973 when they purchased the Beltone Hearing Aid agency. They opened an office on Main Street. Their adult sons cared for the family farm and attended college. Son Doug Weichenthal continues to farm there.

Dorothy loved living in Marion with its plentiful, convenient shopping and friendly neighbors. They built a home on Mayfield Drive and raised their three daughters − Susan, Patty and Joan. In 1980, son David moved his family to Marion to join Beltone.

In retirement, Dorothy thrived. She started painting, sculpting and wood carving. Her art has graced magazine covers and hung in museums. She won grants to create a painter’s group and classes. She loves square dancing and music, though she prefers Big Band to modern artists.

Dorothy Weichenthal did sculpture and wood carving for many years, including this bust of her husband.

When the Weichenthals returned to Avon in the 1990s, Dorothy started a writer’s group. She participates over Zoom when she is traveling. She wrote a book of poetry. She and Gary enjoyed many Elderhostel educational trips. She stayed active with water aerobics.

Weichenthal has always loved reading and learning. She recently started Facetiming her children and grandchildren on an iPhone. She uses an iPad to check Facebook. She is still a fierce card player, often beating her children and grandchildren at rummy and euchre.

While life has not been easy, Weichenthal keeps a positive attitude and strong faith.

“Mom has underlying resilient toughness forged by life's trials,” David Weichenthal says.

