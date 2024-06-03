Marion Women's Club dedicates iconic front porch

Marion Women’s Club and community members gathered May 23 to celebrate the restoration of the club's iconic font porch that adorns the historic home.

The home was built in 1903 and bequeathed to the Women’s Club in 1945.

“Just like it did for the Barlows, who built this lovely home, the front porch continues to serve as a place to make memories — and make history,” said Valerie Wigton, Women’s Club president. “Friends and families and club members continue to gather here for family reunions, wedding ceremonies, meetings and celebrations all while embracing the concept of community, interacting with others while enjoying this symbol of our connection to nature.”

MidState Contractors, a Marion company specializing in restoring historic buildings, served as general contractor for the project completed late last year.

Mary Ellen Withrow, (back row, center), former U.S. treasurer and longtime Marion Women’s Club member, lifts the address plaque placed on the restored front porch at the Marion Women’s Club Home.

Updates include new curved handrails, curved balustrades made from cedar, a repaired cornice and replacement of the squared columns at the corners of the home.

“Just as this front porch and historic home are treasures to our community, so is MidState Contractors a treasure to us," Wigton pointed out. "We were blessed to be able to partner with an amazing local company for the first complete restoration of the front porch since it was built 120 years ago.”

Funds raised at the Club’s 2022 and 2023 celebrity dance galas, as well as its Front Porch & Foundation fundraising campaign, were used to complete the $133,000 restoration.

“We are staying true to our mission of not only empowering women and enriching the community,” Wigton said, “but also preserving the historic home. We honor and applaud all those who have worked with us to make this great achievement possible.”

The Women’s Club Home, located at 1126 E. Center St., is on the National Register of Historic Places. Club members work with the community to provide programs that empower women while also maintaining and preserving the local historic landmark.

