Marion neighborhood cleanup event set for May 22-23

The City of Marion's Love Your Neighborhood team will hold a neighborhood cleanup 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 22-23.

The cleanup area is East Farming and East George streets between Greenwood and Jefferson streets. Residents in the area may place unwanted items at the curbside.

Love Your City is an initiative started by Marion Mayor Bill Collins.

Anyone who needs assistance with property cleanup can contact the City's Code Enforcement Department at 740-387-2248. More information about the neighborhood cleanup can be found on the City of Marion, Ohio Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: City of Marion holding neighborhood cleanup event May 22-23