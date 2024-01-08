Marion County restaurant inspections: Delicias Los Compadres, Fusion Chinese Restaurant

Twice annually, licensed restaurants receive unannounced inspections that focus on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish-washing and sanitizing, and equipment and facility cleanliness.

ABOUT RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS

This is a snapshot of the inspections conducted by the Marion County health department.

Twice annually, licensed restaurants receive unannounced inspections that focus on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish-washing and sanitizing, and equipment and facility cleanliness.

Violations: Restaurant scores are based on a 100-point scale. Priority violations deduct 5 points, and priority foundation violations deduct 3 points. Violations recorded on consecutive inspections result in point deductions being doubled.

Scoring: Scores of 70 or higher are considered compliant. Restaurants scoring below 70 must be reinspected within 30 days or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance to indicate whether they have passed their last inspection.

Latest inspections are now viewable here.

Semiannual restaurant inspections from Dec. 4 - 8.

Marion County restaurant inspections

Pizza Hut

Location: 4492 River Road, Keizer

Date: Dec. 4

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Willamette University - Goudy Hall

Location: 900 State St., Salem

Date: Dec. 4

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Rick's Cafe

Location: 245 Winter St., Salem

Date: Dec. 4

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Tacos Corona

Location: 360 N Pacific Highway, Woodburn

Date: Dec. 4

Score: 100

No priority violations.

El Rinconcito De Los Flores

Location: 3360 Silverton Road NE, Salem

Date: Dec. 4

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Dutch Bros Coffee

Location: 1775 Mt. Hood Ave., Woodburn

Date: Dec. 4

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Fusion Chinese Restaurant

Location: 1390 N Pacific Highway, Woodburn

Date: Dec. 4

Score: 97

Priority violations:

Ready-to-eat food is not properly date-marked, specifically: Many foods are not dated inside the walk-in refrigerator. Point deduction: 3.

Willamette University - Bistro

Location: 900 State St., Salem

Date: Dec. 4

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Delicias Los Compadres

Location: 3514 Commercial St. SE, Salem (mobile unit)

Date: Dec. 4

Score: 84

Priority violations:

The water system is not integral to the mobile food unit or does not provide adequate water pressure, specifically: Fresh water tank not provided on mobile unit. Plumbed water not available during inspection. Point deduction: 3.

Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically: Potentially hazardous food in upright domestic fridge is not maintaining food at a safe temperature. Measured temperature of raw meats and green salsas between 47-51 degrees Fahrenheit. Point deduction: 5.

Ready-to-eat food is not properly date-marked, specifically: Numerous prepared ready-to-eat food not properly dated, including chorizo, rice, steak, pastor, chicken and beans. Point deduction: 3.

Chemical sanitizers are not approved, specifically: Cleaner with bleach used as a sanitizer. Only other bleach on mobile unit present is no-splash laundry bleach. Point deduction: 5.

Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal. You can reach her at echan@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @catchuptoemily.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Marion County restaurant inspections: Delicias Los Compadres