Marion County restaurant inspections: Delicias Los Compadres, Fusion Chinese Restaurant
ABOUT RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS
This is a snapshot of the inspections conducted by the Marion County health department.
Twice annually, licensed restaurants receive unannounced inspections that focus on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish-washing and sanitizing, and equipment and facility cleanliness.
Violations: Restaurant scores are based on a 100-point scale. Priority violations deduct 5 points, and priority foundation violations deduct 3 points. Violations recorded on consecutive inspections result in point deductions being doubled.
Scoring: Scores of 70 or higher are considered compliant. Restaurants scoring below 70 must be reinspected within 30 days or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance to indicate whether they have passed their last inspection.
Latest inspections are now viewable here.
Semiannual restaurant inspections from Dec. 4 - 8.
Marion County restaurant inspections
Pizza Hut
Location: 4492 River Road, Keizer
Date: Dec. 4
Score: 100
No priority violations.
Willamette University - Goudy Hall
Location: 900 State St., Salem
Date: Dec. 4
Score: 100
No priority violations.
Rick's Cafe
Location: 245 Winter St., Salem
Date: Dec. 4
Score: 100
No priority violations.
Tacos Corona
Location: 360 N Pacific Highway, Woodburn
Date: Dec. 4
Score: 100
No priority violations.
El Rinconcito De Los Flores
Location: 3360 Silverton Road NE, Salem
Date: Dec. 4
Score: 100
No priority violations.
Dutch Bros Coffee
Location: 1775 Mt. Hood Ave., Woodburn
Date: Dec. 4
Score: 100
No priority violations.
Fusion Chinese Restaurant
Location: 1390 N Pacific Highway, Woodburn
Date: Dec. 4
Score: 97
Priority violations:
Ready-to-eat food is not properly date-marked, specifically: Many foods are not dated inside the walk-in refrigerator. Point deduction: 3.
Willamette University - Bistro
Location: 900 State St., Salem
Date: Dec. 4
Score: 100
No priority violations.
Delicias Los Compadres
Location: 3514 Commercial St. SE, Salem (mobile unit)
Date: Dec. 4
Score: 84
Priority violations:
The water system is not integral to the mobile food unit or does not provide adequate water pressure, specifically: Fresh water tank not provided on mobile unit. Plumbed water not available during inspection. Point deduction: 3.
Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically: Potentially hazardous food in upright domestic fridge is not maintaining food at a safe temperature. Measured temperature of raw meats and green salsas between 47-51 degrees Fahrenheit. Point deduction: 5.
Ready-to-eat food is not properly date-marked, specifically: Numerous prepared ready-to-eat food not properly dated, including chorizo, rice, steak, pastor, chicken and beans. Point deduction: 3.
Chemical sanitizers are not approved, specifically: Cleaner with bleach used as a sanitizer. Only other bleach on mobile unit present is no-splash laundry bleach. Point deduction: 5.
Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal.
