Marion Area Chamber welcomes new downtown home décor store

The Marion Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 23 at Foxglove Hollow Home Décor, 285 W. Center St.

The store, which opened in mid-March, is owned by Elizabeth and Matt Fox.

Marion Area Chamber Ambassadors hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 23 to celebrate the opening of Foxglove Hollow Home Décor.

Beth Fox, a Marion native, said her passion for creating warm and inviting spaces is rooted in her love of home. Her obsession with florals and greenery is a defining feature of her curated collections, bringing the outdoors inside. Fox believes the home should be comfortable, functional and designed to meet your design aesthetic.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Ribbon-cutting held for Foxglove Hollow Home Décor in downtown Marion