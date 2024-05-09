Marine and ORV safety classes set for this weekend

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting free boater and ORV safety classes this weekend. Pre-registration is required.

The marine safety class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 in the Cheboygan County Commissioner’s Room. The minimum age to attend is 12. Students must attend the entire class.

Any motorized boat operator born after June 30, 1996, is required by law to pass an approved boater safety course and to carry a boater safety certificate. In addition, boater education is also required for all PWC operators born after Dec. 31, 1978.

Parents and adults are encouraged to attend and take the course. Lunch will be provided by the Burt Lake Preservation Association.

The ORV safety class take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 12 in the Cheboygan County Commissioner’s Room.

The minimum age to attend this class is 12. Students will need to bring their own lunch and attend the entire class.

Any ORV operator 16 years old and younger riding on public or private land is required to pass an approved ORV safety course.

Class size is limited and pre-registration is required. Interested parties can register at michigan.storefront.kalkomey.com.

Questions can be directed to Sgt. Earl Manuel, Recreational Division Commander at the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department, at (231) 627-8888.

