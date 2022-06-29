This 'flattering' tankini just jumped over 7,000% in popularity at Amazon, and it's down to $26

Looking for the holy grail of swimsuits? You know, something that marries both comfort and looks and flatters the good stuff while hiding the...other stuff? We've found it!

The MarinaPrime two piece swimwear set is uber adored by women of all sizes for its forgiving but adorable style. Shoppers are raving about this suit — it's raked in over 7,000 perfect reviews and counting. So much so, its Amazon popularity rating just jumped 7,000%!

And the price! Originally $45, the bathing beauty is 33% off with an additional 15% coupon, knocking it down to just $26.

MarinaPrime Padded Tankini Flounce Swimsuit MarinaPrime $26 with coupon $45 at Amazon A flounce top hides your midsection, while adding a feminine touch. The high waist bottom tucks tummy and tush, while remaining comfortable with the right amount of coverage.

The features buyers love about this suit are myriad, like the comfortable and adjustable straps and removable bust pads that boost if you need it. The flouncy top is so stylish, you can throw on a skirt over those bottoms and hit the tiki bar or pool party without feeling like you're walking around in your bathing suit.

Like this thrilled purchaser says, "This swimsuit is very cute. Where the high-waist bottoms meet with the hem of the flowy top helps hide the excess weight I have in my midsection (losing weight is hard after surgery). I also purposely selected a suit with a black top to interchange with a 2 piece I already own. I am really excited to wear it on vacation next week. It is super cute suit for plus size women!"

Wide double straps give the support you need, while adding bespoke style. (Photo: Amazon)

Available in sizes small to XXXL, this suit fits just about anyone, and comes in a ton of patterns and colors (prices may vary based on pattern and size). The manufacturer suggests you hand wash and hang it dry to preserve the life of your new favorite swimsuit.

Says one of thousands of fans, "Absolutely loved this suit! It is so flattering without being outdated and “old” looking. Very true to size! I ordered an xl... larger lower half."

With over 20 patterns available, you can mix and match. (Photo: Amazon)

A true convert says, "I was really worried ordering a bathing suit online, I have had a really tough time finding suits that fit right and make me feel comfortable. I was super surprised at how much I liked this suit...I love that I can wear a two piece but still have my tummy hidden. The bottoms fully covered my butt which was important to me; they are high waisted and come up just above my belly button. The quality of the suit is good too... The straps are adjustable so you are able to make it tighter if it’s a little too big in the chest (I didn’t have that problem myself). Overall really impressed with this swimsuit."

At this price, you can grab a couple of patterns and interchange, so you're all set for summer!

MarinaPrime Padded Tankini Flounce Swimsuit MarinaPrime $26 with coupon $45 at Amazon A flounce top hides your midsection, while adding a feminine touch. The high waist bottom tucks tummy and tush, while remaining comfortable with the right amount of coverage.

If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Tablet and tech deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness:

Lawn and Garden:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.