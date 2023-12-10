Mariah Carey’s Chanel Boots Serve Cozy Glamour Before Her New York City Christmas Concert

Mariah Carey brought a cozy take to winter glamour to Manhattan — just in time for the holidays.

The award-winning musician stepped out in New York City ahead of her Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas One And All!” concert at Madison Square Garden, outfitted in head-to-toe black. For the occasion, Carey slipped on a chic pair of black Chanel boots with ribbed knit leg warmer-style shafts — each smoothly accented by round black Chanel charms with gold logo detailing.

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

James Devaney/GC Images

Carey’s boots were set atop a black leather base with rounded toes and thick platform soles. Tall squared heels finished the footwear with a sharp height boost, which smoothly streamlined her attire for the outing: a black bodycon top and leather miniskirt, layered atop sheer black tights. For a dash of sparkle, Carey finished her outfit with a thick black Chanel coat covered in gleaming silver beading, mimicking the French label’s signature quilting.

A closer look at Carey’s boots. James Devaney/GC Images

A gleaming diamond necklace, bejeweled cocktail rings and large black sunglasses effortlessly completed the “Caution” musician’s look with a dash of glamour.

During her concert, Carey also delivered high-wattage glamour onstage in a sparkling silver dress, elevated by mirrored platform heels and diamond jewelry. The singer also held a surprise reunion with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson during the occasion, where the trio performed “Oh Santa!” together; Carey first released the popular holiday song in 2010, which the group later performed in her “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” for Apple TV in 2020.

(L-R): Jennifer Hudson, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande perform during Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas One And All!” concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 9, 2023. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MC

For footwear, Carey’s penchant for glamour remains unmatched. The singer often wears stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pumps from numerous top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo; these often include statement-making metallic hues, crystals and bright colors. Aside from heels, Carey also favors Ugg boots while off-duty. The singer’s love for shoes runs deep, as she owns an extensive collection and launched her own namesake line with HSN in 2010.

