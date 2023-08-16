Parrotheads: These Margaritaville tiki torch speakers can bring the party to you — and they're $27 each

Do you count yourself among that festive, footloose flock of music mavens known as Parrotheads? For the uninformed, that's the name for a Jimmy Buffet fan — and there are a lot of them out there. What better way to celebrate your obsession than with a Margaritaville Tiki Torch Bluetooth Speaker? Not only are they waterproof, but they're portable and perfect for parties. Right now, they're on sale for just $54 for two; in other words, $27 each.

Make no mistake, this is definitely a fan-focused item, but these speakers are powerful and come with a few really cool features. They deliver 22 hours of battery life per charge. That breaks down to 11 hours of lighting, 22 hours of music, or seven hours of both. They'll work with almost any Bluetooth device — meaning you can connect your phone, laptop, tablet, etc. — and will sync with one another to create a stereo effect.

This is a great gift idea for a birthday. You know who the Jimmy Buffet fans are in your life. With the weather still plenty balmy enough to throw a backyard bash (and, presumably, grill up some "cheeseburgers in paradise"), this is one accessory you don't want to miss out on. Hang 'em from poles, place 'em on tables, adorn a Jimmy-themed den.

This Margaritaville Tiki Torch Bluetooth Speaker is one conversation starter that might bring the parrots to the yard. (Photo: Amazon)

"Exactly what I wanted," one fan said. "I was looking for good but inexpensive speakers for our patio, and these are awesome. The sound quality is very impressive and the rechargeable batteries hold power for a long time. Set up was easy even for this 71-year-old grandma. The light function is nice for a little ambience in the evening. Would definitely recommend!"

"These speakers are perfect for outdoor get-togethers or a party where you need some music and a little tropical ambience. I placed them outside around my pool and the flickering 'flames' of the speakers look amazing at night while playing music. Surprisingly, the flames look very realistic and I got several compliments on them," said another.

This partier reported, "We use these by our pool, out in our garden, and inside while entertaining. They sound great. Would definitely recommend them!"

"Cool outdoor torches," quipped another shopper. "The flame light is especially nice at night, it shows really well and casts just the right amount of light; easy on the eyes but still attention-getting. The lights are turned on or off independently of the Bluetooth speaker, which is a nice feature. These speakers also come with poles and ground stakes, so they can be used on the lawn, at the beach, or wherever you can stick them into the ground. I had them set up along my short walkway at a recent party, doing both the flame light and the music, and got many compliments from guests coming into the house."

And if you aren't a Jimmy Buffett fan and want something similar, but not exactly Margaritaville-themed, try out these similar speakers:

