Margaritaville at Sea schedules first sailings beyond Bahamas from Port of Palm Beach

For the first time in its history, the Margaritaville at Sea cruise line will travel from its longtime home at the Port of Palm Beach to a destination beyond the Bahamas.

Since its founding as Bahamas Paradise in 2014, the company has only sailed to one place: Freeport, Grand Bahama. And the cruise line only recently expanded the length of its cruises.

While it spent years exclusively operating quick, two-night trips, it started taking reservations last November for three-night trips out of Palm Beach aboard its ship Paradise that will begin this August.

Last December, the cruise line announced the purchase of a larger ship, called the Islander, that in June will begin sailing four- and five-night trips out of the Port of Tampa to locations in Mexico and Key West.

The idea of stopping in Key West must have been appealing to the cruise line’s guests and managers, because the island has been added to the Paradise’s itineraries beginning in September.

Key West will mark the first destination beyond Freeport for sailings by Margaritaville at Sea or its predecessor, Bahamas Paradise, out of the Port of Palm Beach.

In fact, it will be the first destination other than the Bahamas for any ship sailing out of the Port of Palm Beach since the 1990s, port spokesman Yaremi Farinas said.

Five voyages will sail on a Monday-through-Friday schedule. Embarkation dates are Sept. 19, Sept. 30, Oct. 14, Nov. 25, and Dec. 9.

Fares will start below $200 for interior staterooms on all except the Nov. 25 cruise, which will start at $330.

The cruise line, of course, is part of a vast hospitality company founded by singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who died last year at age 76.

Buffett-inspired flourishes can be found all over its ships, from tropical art on the bows and in staterooms to signs that borrow song lyrics like “One Particular Harbour” and “It’s 5 ‘o clock somewhere.”

Key West was Buffett’s home in the early 1970s, when he supplemented his income as a recording artist and performer at the Chart Room Bar and Howie’s Lounge by working on a deep-sea fishing boat.

The Key West stop is being offered as a “limited edition release so that select Paradise guests can also experience (its) laidback charm,” a Margaritaville at Sea spokesperson said.

After the ship sets sail, guests will have to chill out for awhile before getting to the Conch Republic.

After departing on day one, day two will be spent at sea. The ship will arrive in Key West at about 7 a.m. on the third day and depart at about 4 p.m. — leaving about eight or nine hours to visit the Hemingway Home and Museum, the Truman Little White House, the Key West Lighthouse, Mallory Square, the bars on Duval Street, or the first Margaritaville restaurant, which opened in 1987.

Whether the Key West stops from the Port of Palm Beach will continue after December is not yet known. The stops to the place “where it all began for the Margaritaville brand” are expected to be very popular, the spokesperson said, adding, “we are continuing to evaluate our 2025 deployment.”

Michael Meekins, executive director of the Port of Palm Beach, said the port operators are “thrilled” by the addition. “I think it is great the cruise line is offering its cruise passengers different itineraries from Palm Beach, adding more days of fun,” he said Thursday.

Cruise line CEO Christopher Ivy emphasized the “limited capacity” of the Key West plans, saying, “these special sailings give both new and returning guests even more options from the beautiful Port of Palm Beach aboard Margaritaville at Sea.”

For more information, visit margaritavilleatsea.com.

Ron Hurtibise covers business and consumer issues for the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He can be reached by phone at 954-356-4071, on Twitter @ronhurtibise or by email at rhurtibise@sunsentinel.com.