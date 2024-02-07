Margaritaville at Sea Is Honoring Military Members, Teachers, First Responders, and More With Free Sailings

The cruise line's "Heroes" program has returned with new perks.

Courtesy of Margaritaville

Margaritaville at Sea is once again honoring first responders, military members, and more with its Heroes program — and this time around there's some new perks.

The newly revamped program, which will be called “Heroes Sail Free, Heroes Sail First,” will allow U.S. military service members (both active duty and veterans), police, firefighters, EMS personnel, nurses, and educators to sail for free as many times as they want on either the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship or the company’s newest Margaritaville at Sea Islander ship, the cruise line shared with Travel + Leisure.

Margaritaville at Sea first introduced a hero’s program in 2022 and last year offered a “Heroes Pass,” allowing qualified first responders and teachers to book unlimited cruises for $300. However, the deal was only available for non-consecutive cruises.

“We wanted to add even more value to our ‘Heroes Sail Free’ program, giving these heroes some well- deserved VIP treatment for their dedication and hard work,” Christopher Ivy, the CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, said in a statement provided to T+L. “The new ‘Heroes Sail First’ offer takes them from the frontlines to the front of the line for an amazing getaway.”

Additionally, passengers — and their paying guests — who book the new hero’s package will receive an Express Pass complete with priority embarkation and disembarkation. In addition, travelers will receive perks like two complimentary welcome beverages, priority luggage delivery, and expedited booking assistance for shore excursions.

These passengers can use the package on consecutive back-to-back sailings.

Travelers who qualify for the new program can verify their eligibility on govx.com.

The late Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Sea cruise line first launched in May 2022 and featured nautical-themed passenger cabins as well as multiple restaurants and bars like the JWB Prime Steakhouse and the 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar. The cruise line has since expanded and plans to launch 3-night weekend getaways this summer as well as four- and five-night cruises in the Gulf of Mexico.

The company also has a brand-new 2,650-passenger ship in the works, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander, complete with a 14-story nautical-themed atrium, cornhole and mini-golf courses, and more.

For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.