Margaritaville Just Opened Its First-ever Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe, California — With a Heated Pool and Incredible Views

Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe just opened in California, with 399 suites, five restaurants, and a heated indoor pool.

Margaritaville, the Jimmy Buffet-inspired hospitality and lifestyle brand, may conjure up images of tropical escapes and sun-drenched beaches, but the brand is hitting the ski slopes of California’s famed Lake Tahoe.

Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe made its official debut on December 14, after a $70-million renovation of the former Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel. The property, located in South Lake Tahoe on the Nevada border, features 399 suites, five dining concepts, and a heated indoor pool, all with elements of the brand’s signature island life aesthetic.

The spacious accommodations — the smallest of which is 599 square feet—feature walls and furniture in neutral shades with bright pops of green, turquoise, navy, and emerald. The suites all have separate bedroom and living room spaces, dining tables, wet bars, and stunning lake or mountain views; some even have fireplaces for cozy après-ski moments.

And speaking of après-ski, the property has plenty of fun events in the making, including regular live music performances to entertain guests. The heated indoor pool area opens to a patio with views of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Fans of the brand will also recognize a few favorite Margaritaville decor touches with a distinct Lake Tahoe twist, such as the iconic 13-foot flip-flop sculpture in the lobby that, at this location, is painted emerald green to reflect the color of Lake Tahoe’s waters. There's also a chandelier made of margarita glasses flanking a grand double-sided fireplace.

The resort’s several eateries will satisfy guests’ every culinary preference, including a coffee shop serving espresso drinks and breakfast to-go. For lunch, travelers can grab a bite at the casual LandShark Bar & Grill, which serves burgers, tacos, salads, and sandwiches and offers indoor and outdoor seating with lake views. Pre-dinner cocktails and small bites are a specialty of the License to Chill Bar lobby bar. For a more fine-dining experience, the JWB Prime Steak and Seafood serves global cuisine prepared with locally sourced ingredients.

“We are looking forward to welcoming guests to our mountain paradise and introducing the Margaritaville lifestyle to South Lake Tahoe and beyond," Bob Jensch, the resort's managing director, told Travel + Leisure. "As the brand’s inaugural ski resort, our team looks forward to providing an unmatched experience where Margaritaville’s signature island attitude meets the exhilaration of an adventure destination."

The resort is celebrating its opening with 20 percent off its rates and other booking perks through May 31, 2024. Regular nightly rates start from $199.

