Margaritaville in Hyannis: Cape Codder Resort undergoes dramatic transformation

HYANNIS — The light blues, greens and purple outlining the temporary lobby door at the Cape Codder Resort and Spa hint at the transformation going on inside the storied resort. After more than 70 years as the Cape Codder, new owner Linchris Hotel Corporation has embarked on creating its lifestyle resort Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod.

Since purchasing the resort in December 2022, Linchris has been working on the remodel. The lobby has been gutted and metal studs put in place. The fireplace will be replaced with a giant flip-flop. The handblown glass chandelier has been donated to the Sandwich Glass Museum; in its place will be a chandelier made of margarita glasses.

The studs mark out the spaces for what will one day be a huge open lobby, Joe Merchant Coffee and Provisions, and the 250-seat Landshark Bar and Grill. The original structure, built in the 1950s, was compartmentalized, said Brian Anderson, senior vice president of operations for Linchris. The design team is transforming the place into something wide-open, a signature of Margaritaville Resorts.

Brian Anderson, the senior vice-president of operations for Linchris, stands with General Manager Rachel Thayer in one of the newly redesigned guest rooms at the Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod in Hyannis. The resort is taking shape at the Cape Codder Resort and Spa.

When people walk into the finished lobby, they’ll be able to see the shop and restaurant. Big glass windows in the courtyard will allow guests to look out and sunlight to stream in. Construction delays and supply chain issues have moved back the transition date to late summer, Anderson said. But the resort is open for business. All but two rooms have been renovated. The water park has been upgraded and a Feeding Frenzy Snack Bar added.

“There’s a giant misconception in the local community that we are closed,” Anderson said.

The original reception area of the Cape Codder now under construction as it transitions to become a Margaritaville Resort in Hyannis.

The changes that have been made speak volumes about the redo. Guest rooms have been redone with white walls, blue and green rugs, new desks, bureaus and furniture. Renovated bathrooms have double sinks with signature whale tail faucet handles. Bathroom tiles are blue, and mirrors are etched with rope and knot designs. Rooms look out over courtyards or pool areas.

“Even the linens have parakeets on them,” General Manager Rachel Thayer said.

The corridors are just as cheerful with white wainscoting. The blue/green rug with wave theme runs throughout. All guest room doors are a bright blue with palm tree cut-outs.

Construction fencing rims the old main entrance to the Cape Codder in Hyannis which is still open but undergoing renovations to become a Margaritaville Resort later this year.

Landscaping will turn one outdoor courtyard space into a palm-tree lined activity area according to Thayer. Palm trees that thrive in Zone 7 will be planted in the near future. Other outdoor areas will be renovated with fire pits and entertainment areas.

“You walk in and you’re in a resort,” said Thayer. “There’s no need to leave once you’re here.”

Still to come:

Linchris plans to renovate and remodel the approximately 18,000-square-feet meeting space. Changes and upgrades will be made to the spa and fitness center. The Cape Codder restaurant will be turned into space for the ballroom. Upgrades to the kitchen are in the works. The JFK Ballroom will be transformed with new walls, flooring, lights and ceiling fans.

The outdoor pool and hot tub will be renovated, and the Salty Rim Food Truck will be poolside for guests who want to order food and drinks.

Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod is a franchise. Guests staying at resorts in Florida to Lake Tahoe will have similar experiences, Anderson said. But while Linchris must follow certain Margaritaville standards, Linchris could come up with a Cape Cod specific beverage or menu item.

The project is one of the biggest for Linchris, Anderson said. Between 50 to 100 construction workers are on site on any given day. A grand re-opening will be held when construction is complete. Anderson expects that to be in late summer. The public will be invited.

Denise Coffey writes about business, tourism and issues impacting the Cape’s residents and visitors. Contact her at dcoffey@capecodonline.com .

