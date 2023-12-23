Here’s What Marcello Hernández Snacks on Every Day on the Set of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Plus his ideal morning routine on Saturdays.

Saturday Night Live cast member Marcello Hernández made history on the show this year by writing and starring in the most popular sketches that included both English and Spanish dialogue—including the viral ‘Protective Mom’ sketch starring Pedro Pascal.

The comedian celebrates his culture through all of his endeavors. That’s why he teamed up with Buchanan’s Whisky for their We Are the Spirit of the 200% campaign. Earlier in the month, Hernández, alongside Chef JJ Johnson, curated a menu for the partnered event in New York embracing Latin culture and flavors.

Through this partnership, we were given the opportunity to talk to Hernández and ask all about his favorite snacks to eat while working on SNL, his morning routine on the busiest day of his week, his holiday plans and more. Read on to learn more about the star.

EatingWell: While on the set of Saturday Night Live, what are some of your favorite snacks that help keep you fueled?

Hernández: I've always been a big SkinnyPop guy. I love classic, SkinnyPop popcorn. And I like chips. Cape Cod chips and Lay's chips. Those are not the healthiest of snacks, but I'm working on it.

EatingWell: What’s your morning routine like on Saturdays?

Hernández: It depends on how busy Friday was, but the best way that I can start that Saturday is to wake up, go to the gym and then sauna, shower and go to work. Those are like the days that I feel the best. I don't get to do that as often as I want to, but that's my ideal way to spend the beginning of my day. Sometimes I get so busy that I'm unable to do it because I just want to sleep more, but I'd love to spend my mornings like that if I can and then eat a bacon, egg and cheese bagel.

EatingWell: What inspired you to partner up with Buchanan’s for the We are the Spirit campaign?

Hernández: I related to the 200% aspect of the campaign which is directed at people who feel 100% their culture and also 100% American. I grew up in Miami, which is technically America, but I used to travel to my parents’ homeland of the Dominican Republic all the time. I can see how young people could have trouble deciding their identity, so I thought it was a really cool idea to be celebrating 200 percenters.

The menu and the night that we had was a really cool way of celebrating it. I got to invite some of my friends in New York, and Chef JJ did such a good job of creating homemade traditional Latin food. We worked together on the menu, so I felt really identified and he felt really identified. It was a perfect marriage and the food was so good and the beans were so good. The beans took me back. Have you ever eaten something and it takes you back in time? That's what happened with JJ's rice and beans.

EatingWell: Any holiday plans? What are your favorite dishes your family makes for the holidays?

Hernández: I'm going home for the holidays, home for Christmas. We always have people over, so I’m excited to see my family. Then New Year's I'll spend in Miami, probably with some friends, but going to Miami this time of year is always nice because it's really warm—by warm, I mean 60 degrees in the morning and then 80 degrees at night. It’s nice.

EatingWell: Where should a first-time visitor of Miami go first?

Hernández: You need to go to Mary's Coin Laundry. It's a coin laundry that makes Cuban food and the Cuban owners, I love them so much. They're my best friends in the world and they make the best stuff and you’ve just got to try it because it's just a very Miami experience.

EatingWell: Any food hot takes?

Hernández: I don't like spicy food. I think food should be something that should be something that is peaceful. And I think spicy food brings an unnecessary drama to a peaceful event in my day. I'm not looking to feel pain when I eat.

Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited for clarity and length.



